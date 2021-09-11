Nine-man Longford pile the misery on lowly Dundalk

Longford Town 1 Dundalk 0

Despite finishing with nine men, Aaron O’Driscoll’s header brought Longford Town their first league win in 26 matches since the opening night of the season to heap further misery on freefalling Dundalk.

While Longford are 14 points adrift at the bottom of the table, Dundalk remain in the relegation play-off place, a point behind Waterford though with games in hand against Sligo Rovers and Bohemians.

Despite dominating the first half, Dundalk fell behind right on 45 minutes when Cameron Yates, on his league debut, allowed an O’Driscoll header from a Dylan Grimes free kick to squirm under his body to the net.

Sam Stanton of Dundalk kicks out in frustration after a missed chance. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

It was a rearguard action for Longford throughout the second half after they had midfielder Aaron Robinson sent off for a second booking on 58 minutes.

From Patching’s resulting free-kick, Dundalk skipper Andy Boyle was inches from equalising when his shot came back off a post.

Longford were reduced to nine men on 84 minutes when Rob Manley was shown a straight red card for tripping Ryan O’Kane.

Dundalk substitute Han Yeung Woo was also sent off for a foul on Joe Manley in the 92nd minute before Lee Steacy produced the save of the game to tip over a Sam Stanton header as Longford held out.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, O’Driscoll, J. Manley, Zambra (Dervin, 63); R. Manley, Robinson, Nugent, Byrne (McNally, 57); Grimes (Dobbs, 77); Williams (Warfield, 77).

DUNDALK: Yates; Cleary, Boyle, Nattestad (Hanratty, h-t); Jurkovskis, Stanton, Patching, Sloggett (Han, 83), Dummigan (Duffy, 63); Ben Amar (O’Kane, 69); Hoban.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).