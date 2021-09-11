Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double ends Spurs' 100% Premier League record

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut as Patrick Vieira celebrated his first win as Crystal Palace manager with more success over 10-man Tottenham in a 3-0 victory.
Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira had seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League games, but Wilfried Zaha’s 76th-minute penalty and a debut double for new signing Edouard in the final 10 minutes earned a deserved three points.
Vieira was part of the Gunners team that dominated north London for the best part of a decade and he will have enjoyed ending Spurs’ 100% start to the season with a dominant display.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were under-strength and off the pace in south London and there was no coming back after Japhet Tanganga was sent off just before the hour after picking up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.
Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring from the spot on 76 minutes before Edouard put the icing on the cake late on.
A deadline day signing from Celtic, he settled the game with his first touch after coming off the bench.
Zaha caused more damage down the left and his cross was swept home by the Frenchman.
It soon turned into a great afternoon for Edouard as he made it 3-0 at the end, converting after Conor Gallagher had played him in.