Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double ends Spurs' 100% Premier League record

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut as Patrick Vieira celebrated his first win as Crystal Palace manager with more success over 10-man Tottenham in a 3-0 victory.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira had seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League games, but Wilfried Zaha’s 76th-minute penalty and a debut double for new signing Edouard in the final 10 minutes earned a deserved three points.