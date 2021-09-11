Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double ends Spurs' 100% Premier League record

A deadline day signing from Celtic, Odsonne Edouard settled the game with his first touch after coming off the bench.
Odsonne Edouard’s dream debut double ends Spurs' 100% Premier League record

Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game. Picture: Adam Davy/PA 

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 14:19

Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a dream debut as Patrick Vieira celebrated his first win as Crystal Palace manager with more success over 10-man Tottenham in a 3-0 victory.

Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira had seen his side take just one point from their opening three Premier League games, but Wilfried Zaha’s 76th-minute penalty and a debut double for new signing Edouard in the final 10 minutes earned a deserved three points.

Vieira was part of the Gunners team that dominated north London for the best part of a decade and he will have enjoyed ending Spurs’ 100% start to the season with a dominant display.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were under-strength and off the pace in south London and there was no coming back after Japhet Tanganga was sent off just before the hour after picking up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Crystal Palace fans during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park. Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Crystal Palace fans during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Wilfried Zaha opened the scoring from the spot on 76 minutes before Edouard put the icing on the cake late on.

A deadline day signing from Celtic, he settled the game with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Zaha caused more damage down the left and his cross was swept home by the Frenchman.

It soon turned into a great afternoon for Edouard as he made it 3-0 at the end, converting after Conor Gallagher had played him in.

More in this section

A general view of Ferrycarrig Park 6/8/2016 Wexford FC claim three points against Cobh Ramblers
Ange Postecoglou Unveiling - Celtic Park Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay stands down just months after appointment
Cork City v Shelbourne - SSE Airtricity League First Division Clinical Shelbourne outfox Cork City at Turner's Cross
#premier league#tottenham hotspur
Shamrock Rovers v Waterford - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers extend lead with two-goal victory over Waterford

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up