Wexford FC claim three points against Cobh Ramblers

WEXFORD FC 3 COBH RAMBLERS 1

TWO second-half goals gave Wexford FC three priceless point in their Division 1 basement clash with Cobh Ramblers at Ferrycarrig Park.

The home side were shocked by the concession of a penalty within three minutes of the start but Danny Connell scooped the ball high over the bar.

During the opening passages of play it took excellent stops Corey Chambers to deny Jack Robinson and Kevin McEvoy, but Wexford soon began to dominate the game taking the lead through a cracking Jask Moylan goal from 25 metres.

Cobh in their first serious attack were back level with two minutes when the hosts failed to deal with a ball into the area leaving Lee Devitt with a simple tap in, leaving it 1-1 at the interval.

It was Cobh who opened the second half pressing forward but they were unable to break down the home side's back four. Then in an agonising two minute spell for the visitors came the concession of two goals.

With a quick counter attack out of defence it was Kevin McEvoy who got on the end of a Moylan through pass to finish to the net after 57 minutes, while two minutes later the points were sealed through a neat Thomas Considine effort from close range.

Wexford FC: Jimmy Corcoran, Thomas Considine, Paul Cleary, Conor Crowley, Karl Managhan, Karl Fitzsimons, Kevin McEvoy, Jack Moylan, Kyle Robinson, Evan Farrell, Lorcan Fitzgerald. Subs: Tyler Dunphy for Robinson (57), Harry Groome for Manahan (57), Cian Kelly for Fitzgerald (65), Daniel Dobbin for Considine (85), Ayman Yusif for Farrell (85).

Cobh Ramblers: Corey Chambers, Lee Devitt, Ben O'Riordan, Conor Drinan, Darren Murphy, Cian Murphy, Nathan O'Connell, Danny O'Connell, Fionn Duggan, Alex Hill, Jason Abbott. Subs: Stephen O'Leary for Devitt (70), Luke Kennedy for O'Connell (70), Killian Coper for Drinan (77), Ian Turner for Darren Murphy (77).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.