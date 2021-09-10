Clinical Shelbourne outfox Cork City at Turner's Cross

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2

Shelbourne took all three points against old rivals Cork City in front of just over 2,000 fans at Turner’s Cross.

It was an efficient attacking display by Ian Morris’ outfit, albeit against a makeshift City back four, with Ryan Brennan grabbing the goals for the visitors.

City came into the fixture off the back of a promising run of form but were to be without key defensive figures through injury and suspension. With both Cian Coleman and Gordon Walker serving suspensions, Colin Healy was forced to deploy Alec Byrne and the versatile Darragh Crowley at the heart of the defence. Shelbourne were looking to put back-to-back wins together to strengthen their position at the top of the division and started the brighter side , forcing a corner in the sixth minute.

George Poynton’s in-swinging delivery was flicked on by Michael O’Connor but his effort sailed high over Mark McNulty’s goal. The 12th minute brought another chance for the Dublin side when Poynton picked out Shane Farrell with a short free-kick routine. The latter’s effort flashed across the City area and needed McNulty to turn it around the post.

The pressure kept coming and Morris’ side took the lead on the quarter-hour mark. A searching ball from left-back Kameron Ledwidge was headed back across the box by Farrell, where Brennan was waiting to finish from close range.

Aside from matters on the pitch, the 31st minute brought applause from everyone in attendance in remembrance of John Kennedy, who gave 31 years of voluntary service to Cork City Football Club. A fitting tribute.

The closing stages of the half saw City grow into the game, with Dylan McGlade and Cian Bargary looking to threaten at every opportunity. This quelled the impact of the Shelbourne forwards, but their defence stood resolute against any City attacks.

The away side doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Crowley was adjudged to have fouled Michael O’Connor in the box. The resulting penalty was dispatched by Brennan — a 15th league goal of the season for the frontman. City nearly pulled a goal back on the hour mark when good play from Bargary down the right flank saw him put a teasing cross into the Shelbourne box. Jack Walsh was first to the ball, nodding into the path of Barry Coffey, but the midfielder could not divert the ball into Brendan Clarke’s net.

The City chance on the hour was a catalyst for the game to open up. Both defences were stretched on numerous occasions, McNulty saving well. City continued to push but could not break down the Shelbourne rearguard.

CORK CITY (4-4-2): McNulty; Holland (Kennedy, 80), Crowley, Byrne, Hurley; Bargary, Coffey, Bolger, McGlade; Murphy, Walsh

SHELBOURNE (4-4-2): Clarke; Wilson, Gilchrist, Byrne, Ledwidge (McManus, 74); Farrell, Poynton, K. O’Connor, En-Neyah (Rooney, 80); Brennan (Mahdy, 88), M. O’Connor (E. Molloy, 88)

Referee: Gavin Colfer.