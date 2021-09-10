Clinical Shelbourne outfox Cork City at Turner's Cross

It was an efficient attacking display by Ian Morris’ outfit, albeit against a makeshift City back four, with Ryan Brennan grabbing the goals for the visitors
Clinical Shelbourne outfox Cork City at Turner's Cross

Shelbourne’s Ryan Brennan scores their second goal from a penalty during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match against Cork City at Turner’s Cross. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 17:02
Shane Donovan

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2

Shelbourne took all three points against old rivals Cork City in front of just over 2,000 fans at Turner’s Cross.

It was an efficient attacking display by Ian Morris’ outfit, albeit against a makeshift City back four, with Ryan Brennan grabbing the goals for the visitors.

City came into the fixture off the back of a promising run of form but were to be without key defensive figures through injury and suspension. With both Cian Coleman and Gordon Walker serving suspensions, Colin Healy was forced to deploy Alec Byrne and the versatile Darragh Crowley at the heart of the defence. Shelbourne were looking to put back-to-back wins together to strengthen their position at the top of the division and started the brighter side , forcing a corner in the sixth minute.

George Poynton’s in-swinging delivery was flicked on by Michael O’Connor but his effort sailed high over Mark McNulty’s goal. The 12th minute brought another chance for the Dublin side when Poynton picked out Shane Farrell with a short free-kick routine. The latter’s effort flashed across the City area and needed McNulty to turn it around the post.

The pressure kept coming and Morris’ side took the lead on the quarter-hour mark. A searching ball from left-back Kameron Ledwidge was headed back across the box by Farrell, where Brennan was waiting to finish from close range.

Aside from matters on the pitch, the 31st minute brought applause from everyone in attendance in remembrance of John Kennedy, who gave 31 years of voluntary service to Cork City Football Club. A fitting tribute.

The closing stages of the half saw City grow into the game, with Dylan McGlade and Cian Bargary looking to threaten at every opportunity. This quelled the impact of the Shelbourne forwards, but their defence stood resolute against any City attacks.

The away side doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Crowley was adjudged to have fouled Michael O’Connor in the box. The resulting penalty was dispatched by Brennan — a 15th league goal of the season for the frontman. City nearly pulled a goal back on the hour mark when good play from Bargary down the right flank saw him put a teasing cross into the Shelbourne box. Jack Walsh was first to the ball, nodding into the path of Barry Coffey, but the midfielder could not divert the ball into Brendan Clarke’s net.

The City chance on the hour was a catalyst for the game to open up. Both defences were stretched on numerous occasions, McNulty saving well. City continued to push but could not break down the Shelbourne rearguard.

CORK CITY (4-4-2): McNulty; Holland (Kennedy, 80), Crowley, Byrne, Hurley; Bargary, Coffey, Bolger, McGlade; Murphy, Walsh

SHELBOURNE (4-4-2): Clarke; Wilson, Gilchrist, Byrne, Ledwidge (McManus, 74); Farrell, Poynton, K. O’Connor, En-Neyah (Rooney, 80); Brennan (Mahdy, 88), M. O’Connor (E. Molloy, 88)

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

  • Elsewhere in the First Division, Cobh Ramblers lost 3-1 away to Wexford.

More in this section

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scores a goal 10/9/2021 Joe Thomson saves Derry City share of derby spoils with Finn Harps
Drogheda United v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Bohemians woe as salvage mission falls short at Drogheda United
Sligo Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division St Pat's suffer title blow at Sligo Rovers after Ryan De Vries pile-driver
cork city fc#league of ireland
Ange Postecoglou Unveiling - Celtic Park

Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay stands down just months after appointment

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up