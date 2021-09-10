Joe Thomson saves Derry City share of derby spoils with Finn Harps

DERRY CITY 2 FINN HARPS 2

Joe Thomson's sensational 90th-minute strike spared Derry City's blushes during this hugely competitive north-west derby game at the Brandywell.

However, immediately after the goal both Harps keeper Mark McGinley and Thomson were both sent off following an altercation.

And with all Harps' subs already used, sub John Dunleavy was forced to don the keeper's jersey throughout stoppage time.

Up until the final minute of the 90, Harps appeared to be on their way to a second victory over the Candystripes having already knocked them out of the FAI Cup a few weeks ago in Ballybofey.

Derry broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, a superb strike that was shrouded in controversy.

Harps striker, Tunde Owolabi, had been challenged for possession on the right flank in front of the visiting dugout and when the player had been brought to ground, the visiting dugout let their feelings be known as the referee failed to react.

And when the loose ball broke to Thomson his perfect delivery met the head of Junior Uzokwe who powered the ball home from 14 yards.

The competitive action continued with both keepers kept on their toes, but it was Harps who took full advantage of what was a poor equaliser from a Derry City perspective.

In the 38th minute as the Donegal side pressed, the home defence failed to close down the space and a fully alert left-back made the Candystripes pay dearly.

When the ball was squared to Jordan Mustoe, he made the necessary space for his speculative effort, the ball curling high into the far corner of the net and Harps were back on track.

On the stroke of half-time, Seymore was well placed to head a Ronan Boyce effort off the Harps goal-line.

It was Harps who moved into the driving seat in the 61st minute and again the Derry defence struggled to avoid the danger.

Seymore moved the ball forward into the path of Ryan Rainey and with no shortage of space around him, the midfielder had time to pick his spot, the ball finding the net off the base of the upright.

Seven minutes later the home side moved well on the front foot but McGinley did superbly well to parry Jamie McGonigle's shot having just entered the fray as a substitute.

Derry continued to exert pressure but the alert Harps keeper pulled off two top drawer stops in the space of as many minutes.

McGonigle was set free into a one-on-one situation with McGinley, the keeper doing well to block the striker's thunderous drive and the Derry striker was denied again when another goal-bound effort was deflected wide off the keeper's body.

Then came that sensational finish which saw both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.

Derry City: Gartside; McJannet, Toal, Coll (Fitzgerald, 71); Boyce, Thomson, Harkin (Hery, 71), McLaughlin (McGonigle, 62), Lafferty; McAkintunde (Malone, 94); Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Mustoe (Boyd 76); Seymore, McNamee; Foley (O'Sullivan, h/t) , Coyle (Dunleavy, 86), Rainey; Owolabi (Connolly79).

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).