St Pat's suffer title blow at Sligo Rovers after Ryan De Vries pile-driver

Johnny Kenny's converted spot-kick in the opening five minutes and Ryan De Vries pile-driver just before the break earned a rejuvenated Sligo their first win since July 3 and ended an eight-game winless streak
Melvyn Lorenzen of Sligo Rovers in action against Paddy Barrett of St Patrick's Athletic at The Showgrounds. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 21:50
Liam Maloney

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 2 St Patrick's Athletic 0 

St Patrick's Athletic's title challenge suffered a blow when they lost 2-0 to third-placed Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Sligo got an ideal start when teenager Kenny converted a third-minute spot-kick - for his seventh goal of the campaign - after referee Paul McLaughlin spotted an infringement on John Mahon.

Sligo, boosted by midfielder Greg Bolger's return, clipped the woodwork in the 12th minute from David Cawley's corner delivery.

St Pat's, underwhelming throughout, went close for the first time through Billy King's shot - with Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty forced to parry - and Matty Smith skied the rebound.

McGinty kept Sligo's lead intact with a fine save from an Alfie Lewis drive after 42 minutes.

A sensational long-range strike from De Vries doubled the home side's lead just before the interval.

St Pat's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros made good saves to deny both De Vries and Kenny as Sligo, enthused by an increased capacity, looked likely to increase their lead.

St Pat's threatened with good efforts from Darragh Burns and Chris Forrester but both shots were off target.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; McDonnell (Horgan 87), Bolger (Morahan 78); Kenny (Figueira 78), Cawley (Keogh 87), De Vries (Lorenzen 72); Wright.

St Patrick's Athletic: Jaros; Hickman (McCormack 67), Bone, Barrett, Bermingham; Lewis (Lennon 88) Forrester, Burns, Smith; King (Melvin-Lambert 79), Coughlan. 

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

