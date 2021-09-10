Jonathan Hill: FAI expected Stephen Kenny's Ireland to compete in World Cup qualifiers

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill says he understands the medium-term outlook of Stephen Kenny, but insisted the association expected his Ireland team to compete in this World Cup campaign.

Instead of challenging for second place and a play-off, which Ireland succeeded in doing during three of the four last World Cup campaigns since reaching the showpiece in 2002, they are out of contention with three qualifiers left.

Kenny attempted to temper the disappointment earlier this week by revealing a broader strategy of reaching the 2024 European Championship, despite his contract expiring eight months before those qualifiers kick off.

The manager’s record of one win in 16 matches — none in 11 competitive outings — continues to provoke debate, with a late equaliser in Tuesday’s qualifier against Serbia avoiding an immediate discussion at board level about his future. Ireland have taken a mere two points from a possible 15 so far, the home draws against Azerbaijan and Serbia coming after Cristiano Ronaldo headed Portugal to a late victory in Faro.

A decision on whether the 49-year-old will have his contract extended to cover the European campaign is to be made by the 12-person board once Ireland complete their three dead rubbers against Azerbaijan on October 9, at home to Portugal on November 14, and away to third-placed Luxembourg four days later.

There is also a friendly at home to Qatar in October, the turnout for which will be influenced by Kenny’s ability to deliver their first win of the campaign in Baku a few days earlier.

Hill was pressed on the matter at an event to announce Sky as the new standalone sponsor for the women’s national team.

While he, on behalf of the association, refused to supply Kenny with their full backing, Hill did acknowledge the context of the manager’s remarks, the first time such a plan was disclosed publicly.

“The overall expectation and view was for us to be as competitive as we could be in each of those individual games,” Hill replied when asked about the FAI’s target for a campaign that began in March, five months after his arrival into the permanent post.

“Stephen knows there’s an expectation before every game that we’re going to be competitive and win.

“It’s been an up and down week for the team, with a range of performances and results. I don’t think anyone who was in Faro, saw the performance against Portugal and didn’t feel it was very strong.

“That’s the reality of the process thus far and everyone knows that.

“We review the international performances at our monthly board meetings and review the whole World Cup qualification campaign in the same way in November.

“We will have our reports to look at and we will review all the issues accordingly.”

Asked if it was a surprise to hear Kenny’s pronouncement, writing off this World Cup campaign, on the eve of a game where victory could have kept them in the mix for second, he said: “No, no. We’ve talked about a medium to longer term plan in the context of the creation of our strategic vision.

“Our strategic vision shown at our AGM, including our pathway for international success, is a medium one of four years.

“I don’t think it is unusual for any manager to be looking at the development of his team. I am not uncomfortable with him talking about where he sees a young group of players going.”

Talk is one thing; trust from his employers that Kenny is the right man to lead the team is another. Much weight will accompany Hill’s recommendation to the board that includes Packie Bonner as an independent director.

“This isn’t about one person, it’s the views of 12 men and women” he asserted about the boardroom dynamics.

“We will definitely do it in a collective way and hopefully a calm way too as a group.”