FAI chief Jonathan Hill refuses to give Stephen Kenny full backing: 'We will review campaign'

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has declined to give his full backing to Stephen Kenny, admitting the manager’s future will be reviewed after the World Cup qualifiers finish in November.

A measly return of two points from five qualifiers has ended Ireland’s ambitions of battling Serbia for a playoff spot with three games remaining.

Kenny’s side travel to Baku on October 9 to face Azerbaijan before completing the campaign at home to leaders Portugal and away to Luxembourg in mid-November.

Asked today if the Ireland manager retained the full backing of the association, Hill refused to provide a straight answer.

“Look, we have said very clearly what our normal approach is to every international window and we review that window at the end of it at our board meeting,” he said, after announcing Sky Ireland as the new sponsor of the women’s national team.

“We do that hopefully in a calm and collective way. We definitely do it in a collective way, if that makes sense, as a group and we will continue to do it as a group.

“We will review the whole World Cup qualification campaign in the same way in November at the same board meeting.

“We will discuss all the issues and we will have our reports that we will look at and we will review them accordingly.

“One thing I will say about the board over the last 10 months that I have been involved is that there is a really open process there so everyone will be able to give their view. This isn’t about one person. It isn’t the view of one person, it is the view of 12 men and women.

“Hopefully we will do that in a calm and considered manner.”

Kenny made a declaration on the eve of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Serbia that he was using this campaign to build for the tilt at reaching Euro 2016, on the basis that his young squad required more experience and the easier path to Germany than Qatar.

“For me, the context of what Stephen was saying is that it is very difficult to qualify for a Fifa World Cup,” he said.

“Statistically it is almost twice as difficult for a Fifa World Cup with 13 teams as it is to qualify for a Euros with 24 teams.

“It is not an easy process. We were the third seed in that group and clearly we were going to be playing two strong sides. And we have played two very strong sides. International football is very competitive.

“You heard me saying, with regards to the Sky announcement, does Stephen and his team, the FAI team, the staff and board, you guys as the media and the public, expect or want us to win every single game that we play at every single level? Absolutely.”