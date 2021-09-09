Believe in better: Sky to sponsor Republic of Ireland women’s international squad

The FAI are set to land a new commercial deal with Sky to sponsor women’s international squad.
Association chief executive Jonathan Hill and the Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw will launch the six-figure package with the broadcaster at a media event in Dublin City centre this afternoon.
Pauw’s team have three difficult games looming over the next seven weeks.
First up is a friendly against Olympics semi-finalists Australia at Tallaght on Tuesday week, September 21.
Their opening 2023 World Cup qualifier in Georgia, due to be played four days earlier, was postponed due to the red list restrictions for UK players.
Instead, they have Olympic silver medalists Sweden as their first opponents at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, October 21 followed by a trip to Finland five days later.
Sky’s rival BT are the main sponsors to the English FA since 2019. That five-year deal, reportedly worth €58m, covers all of 28 of England’s international squads, male and female.