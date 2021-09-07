Dara O'Shea ruled out for up to six months with fractured ankle

The 22-year-old defender, who had started all 10 games under Stephen Kenny since his debut against Finland, has also sustained ligament damage
Dara O'Shea is greeted by Ireland teammate  James Collins as he is assisted from the pitch by team doctor Alan Byrne, left, and chartered physiotherapist Kevin Mulholland at the Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 18:25
Stephen Barry

Ireland have been dealt a blow after Dara O'Shea was confirmed to have sustained a fractured ankle, ruling him out for the remainder of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old defender, who had started all 10 games under Stephen Kenny since his debut against Finland, has also sustained ligament damage and will be out for four to six months.

He will undergo surgery before rehabilitating the injury he suffered in the first half of Ireland's 2-1 loss to Portugal, where he was replaced by Norwich City teenager Andrew Omobamidele.

He played every minute of West Brom's opening five Championship games, even adding two goals, and club manager Valérien Ismaël said O'Shea will be missed. 

“It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season, and he is a very professional young player,” he said.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here, and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”

