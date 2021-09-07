Late penalty sees Ireland U21s drop points in Luxembourg

2023 Uefa U21 Championship Qualifying Round - Group F

Luxembourg 1 Republic of Ireland 1

Ireland have suffered an early set-back in their Euro qualification quest after being held to a draw by bottom seeds Luxembourg at Stade Jos Nosbaum.

After Tyreik Wright saw his first-half penalty saved, Jim Crawford’s side finally pierced the resolute home defence on 70 minutes when Colm Whelan slotted the ball home. It was the UCD striker’s first touch after replacing 16-year-old Evan Ferguson to lead the Ireland line.

The hosts battled back to earn a penalty with six minutes left, which Dylan Kuete sent goalkeeper Brian Maher the wrong way from.

Ireland were full of confidence after winning Friday’s opener against Bosnia-Herzegovina but struggled in the heat to click.

With Italy and Sweden above them in the seedings, six points from this away double-header were paramount for Ireland to challenge for a playoff to reach the 2023 European Championships.