Serbia manager Dragan Stojković: Irish football deserves to be in a better position

A revolution in style vow accompanied Stephen Kenny’s ascension to Ireland manager but it’s his Serbian counterpart Dragan Stojković who intends showcasing the beautiful game on Tuesday night.

Stojković was one of the greatest-ever players to emerge from the former Yugoslavia — a svelte sorcerer in possession — and compared to an animated Kenny hours earlier, he was the picture of calmness on the eve of the World Cup qualifier.

And why wouldn’t he? Top of Group A, ahead of Portugal on goal difference, the man known parochially as Pixie can swat aside Ireland’s feeble threat in the campaign by avoiding defeat at Aviva Stadium. A nine-point gap after four games presents such a scenario.

Victory — guaranteeing a playoff at a minimum — won’t deliver sufficient satisfaction to the manager reportedly on a €1m bonus for qualification.

The man who answered his country’s call by accepting the post just a fortnight before the campaign kicked off with a 3-2 win over Ireland in March carries a greater responsibility for the football-mad nation watching in Belgrade and beyond.

“Game by game, we have gotten better and better,” he says about his six-month reign to date.

“It is important to win, and we are here in Dublin to win. But, for me, the most important thing is how to win. Don’t forget beautiful football because I like it.”

Pixie’s Balkan battlers have accumulated 10 points from their four matches, beating Ireland, Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, and recovering to earn a 2-2 draw against top seeds Portugal.

Kenny has bemoaned Ireland’s schedule of three qualifiers in six days as opposed to Serbia’s two, plus the friendly against Qatar, but this is torpedoed by the fact Serbia travelled to Baku and won in March between hosting Ireland and Portugal.

The turnaround in fortunes since the hero’s homecoming has been sensational.

Serbian football, both domestic and international, has been plagued by instability and politics, yet Pixie has parked those barriers to get the best from a talented group that had failed to consistently spark for the “Red Eagles”.

The secret of his success? Brevity. “I explained the important points to the players over a short period but didn’t talk too much,” he said. “Let’s say we focused on specific things.”

It has worked a treat. Dusan Tadic has revelled in the captain’s role handed out on the day of Stojković’s appointment, Sergej Milinkovic Savic developed into the powerhouse he was tipped to become while Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is the team’s goal machine.

A brace in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Luxembourg brought his haul to 43 in 65 games, elevating him to top scorer across the 10 groups on seven.

Still only 26, the Fulham striker may be kept on the bench after suffering a broken cheekbone in Belgrade. No stress, insisted his manager.

“We have Luka Jovic from Real Madrid or Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina,” he noted about a pair of strikers that Kenny placed a €100m valuation on combined. “There won’t be a problem for me to select the team.”

Tadic, six years older than Mitro, tormented Ireland in the first meeting and he will again roam between the lines of midfield and attack.

“He is a leader for Ajax and our team, a player I believe who can deliver beautiful play at any time,” said his boss.

And he’s adamant Tadic and the team have improved since that 3-2 win for Ireland when James Collins grabbed a late consolation.

“Definitely yes because, from a personal point of view, I know the players much better. I know their characteristics, their style of play, and how they can perform.”

Stojković last visited Lansdowne Road in 1999 when his Yugoslavia side were beaten 1-0.

Vying for top spot for Euro 2000, it was an era when both nations jostled in qualification contention and tickets were scarce. On Tuesday night, through the sands of time and divergence in quality, he’s not expecting the environment to be similarly hostile.

“Irish football deserves to be in a better position,” he said of Kenny’s lowly status, anchored to the bottom of the group alongside Azerbaijan. “I remember years and years ago, it was difficult to play in Dublin. Ireland had great players but at this moment I don’t know.”

Former Manchester City centre-back Matija Nastasic is Stojković’s only other injury concern apart from Mitrovic.

Both sides are likely to deploy formations backboned by three central defenders. Alan Browne and Callum Robinson, subs on Saturday, should start for Ireland.

“It will be a fascinating game tactically,” asserted Kenny. “There will be periods when Serbia have possession so we’ll need to have a good out-of-possession plan for sure. We showed an attacking threat in Serbia, scored twice and have to display a level of creativity to get chances.”

Whatever Ireland fashion, it’s unlikely to rattle the coolest customer in Dublin 4.