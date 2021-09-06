Gavin Kilkenny: Championship regular aiming for senior Ireland breakthrough

Kilkenny is a rarity of sorts — a Championship regular excluded from Stephen Kenny's squad — but the Bournemouth midfielder sees a pathway to achieve his Ireland ambitions
Gavin Kilkenny: Has played the last six games for
Bournemouth. Photo by Fedja Krvavac/Sportsfile

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Gavin Kilkenny is a rarity of sorts — a Championship regular excluded from Stephen Kenny’s squad — but the Bournemouth midfielder sees a pathway to achieve his Ireland ambitions.

He’s had to make do with a spot in the U21s for this international window and a solid showing in Friday’s 2-0 win in Bosnia-Herzegovina assures him of another start on Tuesday against Luxembourg.

With group rivals Italy and Sweden higher in the seedings, six points from this away double-header are paramount to run deep into the campaign to qualify for the 2023 European Championships.

Kilkenny was part of the squad in the last campaign, one Kenny started as boss of, which ultimately came up short by finishing third in November.

Reaching the finals is one thing but the 21-year-old has thoughts of joining his raft of peers in the senior squad at some point.

Kilkenny’s run of six successive games for Scott Parker’s Cherries raised valid claims for promotion — especially given the shortage of holding midfielders — but he’ll wait his turn.

“Potentially, there are not as many players in that position,” he accepted of his No 6 status.

“But I think if you do well at club level, whatever position you are in and keep going, eventually it will come good for you.

“I’ve played six games and it’s only a start. I’m not one to get too carried away, thinking too far ahead of myself. It’s every kid’s ambition to get into the senior squad and that’s my aim.”

Working under Parker, whom Bournemouth prised from Fulham in pre-season, has aided his development though he’s denied being a replica of his manager.

“I vaguely remember him playing for England but have watched videos of him at West Ham and Fulham,” he explained. “He hasn’t told me to watch anybody, I’m just learning from him.”

Reporting no injury concerns, manager Jim Crawford and his crew are confident of inflicting a fourth straight defeat of the campaign on the Grand Duchy.

