Pele upbeat after surgery to remove a tumour

Brazil great Pele, 80, has pledged to meet his illness “with a smile on my face”.
Pele upbeat after surgery to remove a tumour

Pele has revealed recent surgery (Nigel French/PA)

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 20:15
PA

Brazil great Pele has revealed he has undergone surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

The three-time World Cup winner, 80, has pledged to meet his illness “with a smile on my face”.

Pele helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the global game’s most treasured figures.

He confirmed his hospital treatment in a short social media statement, vowing to keep an upbeat outlook.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” Pele posted on Instagram.

“The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately I am used to celebrating great victories alongside you.

“I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

Pele officially netted 757 career goals, leaving him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Biscan on the all-time list. Brazilian club Santos however claim that number is closer to 1,000.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Aviva Stadium Stephen Kenny comes out fighting, says Euro 2024 was always the target
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier James McClean: 'Youse almost get a kick out of us not doing well'
Pulisic returns but frustrated US held to qualifying draw against Canada Pulisic returns but frustrated US held to qualifying draw against Canada
peleplace: uk
Scotland v Argentina - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Group D - Parc des Princes

Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39-year coma

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up