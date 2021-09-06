James McClean: 'Youse almost get a kick out of us not doing well'

James McClean has hit out at the Irish media for 'kicking the national team when it is down' and called on people to have faith with Stephen Kenny and his young squad as they chase a first competitive win in over two years.

The pressure has mounted on the Republic boss in the wake of Saturday’s latest setback, a World Cup qualifying 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in Dublin, which leaves the manager chasing a first competitive win after 15 games in charge.

Press reports today have been conflicting with some stating that Kenny retains the backing of the FAI and others suggesting that a defeat to Serbia in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow night could push the former Dundalk boss towards the exit door.

McClean was dismissive of the latter claims and widened the scope of the ongoing conversation about the senior men’s team into one that encompassed his full decade with the squad and the huge highs and considerable lows that have come with it.

"I'm just not talking about under Stephen, I'm talking about it's always been that way,” he said of the coverage. “Youse almost get a kick out of us not doing well. I do think that. I've been there, I've experienced it, I've been around now almost ten years in the Irish team, there's no-one going to convince me otherwise.

"Sometimes it's fair, sometimes it's not fair. Sometimes it's a bit over the top. But that's just my opinion on it. I've been around a long enough time to see that and nothing's going to change my opinion on that. But look, it's obviously easier (to criticise) when you're not winning games.”

McClean went as far as to say that the Irish media “is just as bad, if not worse” than its British counterpart where he has come in for extreme criticism on an annual basis due to his consistent refusal to wear a poppy on his jersey for Armistice Day.

Plenty here will find fault with his assertion that Kenny has been persecuted by the fourth estate en masse given the large body of opinion that the manager has been afforded a smooth ride given his results when compared to his predecessors.

The Wigan Athletic veteran himself singled out the reaction to Ireland’s 5-1 World Cup play-off loss to Denmark in Dublin in November of 2017 and the “daggers, the knives” that were unsheathed for Martin O’Neill afterwards.

"I remember at the time thinking, 'This is madness... This is astonishing, actually, the reaction, considering the group we were in and how close we came.

"Like, after Wales we were brilliant, we were unbelievable, nobody could speak highly enough of us. But after Denmark it was a complete over the top reaction and I think that's always going to be the case.”

Football, he said, is fickle. This isn’t news to him, regardless of the rights and wrongs over his views about the media coverage, but he is long enough in the tooth now to know that there is only one way of changing the narrative.

“We have to start winning games, it is as simple as that.”

The word ‘transition’ is mentioned but reluctantly. He understands that it can be construed as a cop-out for sides struggling to keep their heads above water and thinks that maybe senior players like himself could be doing more for their younger teammates.

Time is needed, he believes.

“Like I said, you've got young players out there and I don't want to use it as a cop-out but these lads, this is their first time playing international football. This is a manager in his first time in international football, we are going a different path to what Ireland teams have produced in years in terms of style of football.

"Not even that, you take into consideration the whole Covid thing, this is the first time these young lads are playing in front of... They haven't even played in front of crowds, and that spurs you on alone.

"So, obviously I'd ask for patience with (Kenny) but football. It's cut-throat, the media's harsh and I ask for a bit of patience but when you're not winning games it falls on deaf ears and I can understand that.”

It’s been a tough year and more for McClean, banished to the fringes at Stoke City before the move back to Wigan and part of an Irish team that has had to endure such a difficult period on and off the pitch.

How own efforts have come in for criticism after the last two games, against Portugal and Azerbaijan, but he is 32 now and seemingly at a point where the brickbats just don’t hurt anymore.

I’m disappointed and annoyed that we’re not winning games. It’s been a tough period for me at club level and at Ireland in the past eight, nine months but, like I said, I’m in the game long enough now and I’m at a good place in my life where I pay no heed and that’s only recently.

“I know I said before (that criticism) doesn’t bother me when it does but I’m at peace now. In that sense, the last 18 months has been a good learning curve for me. I’m fit and healthy, playing football and being selected. That’s all that matters, no other stuff matters anymore to me.”