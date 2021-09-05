Frustrating Ireland goal drought blurs Stephen Kenny’s efforts to shape long-term vision

Daryl Horgan wasn’t a wet week back in the Ireland set-up after a long spell in cold storage when he voiced his frustration over the side’s inability to translate possession and chances into goals.

“Maybe against Finland, the ball could hit someone on the arse and goes in,” he said after a drab 0-0 Nations League draw against Wales last October. “The goals could flow after something like that.”

That was the theory and it was easy to buy in.

Problem is that, like so many of the attempts launched on the Azerbaijan goal on Saturday night, it was wide of the mark. Ireland have since scored twice against Serbia and four times against Andorra and yet the team still can’t match endeavour with product.

All told, Stephen Kenny’s side has scored nine times in their last seven games, a ratio largely in keeping with the national team’s parsimonious returns in years gone by, but one artificially inflated by that quartet against the Pyrenean minnows.

The sense that some things simply haven’t changed, or changed enough, was evident when Josh Cullen spoke to the media in the wake of the latest setback and expressed the regret that a limb or a buttock hadn’t come to the team’s rescue.

“All we can do is keep working hard, believe in ourselves and, like I said, a little bit more quality in the final third this evening and maybe a little bit more luck with ricochets in the box and we’re here talking about a positive result,” he said.There were four Group A teams in action two days ago and, with all due respect to Shane Duffy’s trademark thumping header, the fact is that the Republic of Ireland were the only side not to score a goal of standout quality.

Emin Mahmudov’s opener for Azerbaijan is already seared into the memory, Oliver Thill claimed a screamer from the edge of the area for Luxembourg in Belgrade, and Serbia stitched together four well-worked goals.

The pick of that bunch was Serbia’s opener, a fluid and penetrative move full of slick inter-passing finished off by Aleksander Mitrovic, and it only highlighted the shortcomings that are anchoring Ireland as they attempt to take flight.

The lack of a proven goalscorer at international level has been a scourge on every Irish side since Robbie Keane’s career wound down but the departure of Wes Hoolahan has been every bit as debilitating. All the more so now that the style has shifted.

The reality is that Kenny has the bones of a side that is far more settled at the back than further afield. Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher have huge potential and the defence has an abundance of talent and experience regardless of the formation.

Compare that to a midfield and attacking trio that were painfully shy of experience on Saturday evening and it is inevitable that this side will yo-yo with an inconsistency that is par for the course when it comes to youth.

Cullen’s emergence, on the back of a long and regular stint in Anderlecht’s engine room, only highlights another truism: that players need exposure to consistent game time at club level if they are to be sharpened to a fine point for international duty.

All of this contributed to the frenzied and ad hoc nature of the pressure the team piled on Azerbaijan in the second half, the structure and certainty of their dominance in the opening ten minutes of the game by then a distant memory.

“I don’t think it was a bad performance,” said Cullen. “If we score three goals in the second half and have a bit more fortune in front of goal, or a little bit more quality in the final third, we’re probably not saying it’s a poor performance. There are definitely things we need to improve on. The main thing in football, it’s a results business, and that’s what we need to start doing. We need to start turning our good spells in games, scoring when we’re on top, and winning games. Simple as that.”

There’s an argument to be made that Kenny simply isn’t playing to the current team’s strengths. But then, if this is to be a long-term project, and one with a deeper vision for the future, can he stray from the declared path just for short-term gains?

Like so much to do with this Ireland team, there is no easy answer and nothing approaching a consensus between those eager to give the project more time and others for whom ample opportunity has already been afforded with minimal return.

There is no magic bullet here but this Ireland team has missed a succession of sitters going back to the Euro 2020 play-off loss to Slovakia and up to and including this deflating draw with Azerbaijan. That needs to change. Tuesday night, against Serbia, preferably.

“The responsibility lies with us as players to deliver,” said Cullen who delivered the ball for Duffy’s equaliser. “It’s easy to talk and say we can do this and we can do that, it comes down us to delivering on the pitch and we have to take that responsibility as a team, and as players.”