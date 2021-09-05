Ireland captain Séamus Coleman ruled out of Serbia clash at Aviva Stadium

Coleman’s withdrawal creates a vacancy in defence, which could see Andrew Omobamidele make his first senior international start
Ireland's Seamus Coleman appeared to be in some discomfort during the second half of the Azerbaijan game on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 20:06
John Fallon

Séamus Coleman has been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Tuesday night due to injury.

The Everton defender started the first two games of this window, the defeat to Portugal and draw with Azerbaijan, but appeared to be in some discomfort during the second half of the latter game on Saturday. Cyrus Christie of Nottingham Forest has been called up as his replacement.

Coleman’s withdrawal creates a vacancy in defence, which could see Andrew Omobamidele make his first senior international start.

The Donegal man switched from the right-wing back role he occupied against the Portuguese inside as one of three central defenders for the visit of the Azeris to the Aviva.

Should Stephen Kenny spring a surprise by reverting to a flat back-four, there’s the possibility of Ryan Manning coming to fill the left-back role, though he has also operated this season in central defence for Swansea City.

Ireland were already without another defensive mainstay after Dara O’Shea sustained an ankle injury in Faro which forced him to be substituted after 35 minutes for Omobamidele.

Serbia have landed in Dublin leading Group A ahead of Portugal on goal difference.

Only an Ireland victory will spare them elimination from qualification with three games left but the visitors have automatic qualification in their sights.

Saturday’s 4-1 win over Luxembourg in Belgrade included a brace by Aleksandar Mitrovic – bringing his international tally to 43 goals in 65 caps.

