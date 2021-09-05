Vinny Perth calls on Stephen Kenny to be brave with attacking selection for visit of Serbia

Vinny Perth has called on Stephen Kenny to be brave in his selection for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia, and choose the sort of attacking team that reflects his former Dundalk boss’ beliefs.

Kenny and Perth enjoyed huge success together at Oriel Park, where the latter is now back in his second stint as the main man, and he believes Kenny needs to ditch the three centre-back formation that he has come to rely on of late.

Perth made the case for a 4-3-3 system for the game against an in-form Serbian side that favours a 3-4-3 with Callum Robinson and Daryl Horgan flanking Adam Idah at the tip of the formation on Tuesday night.

He also explained the need for a No.10 — something Kenny has said frequently that he lacks — and believes Preston North End’s Alan Browne is the best man for that job in a midfield trio where he should be joined by Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane.

There was an asterisk to all this, Perth acknowledging that both Robinson and Browne have had Covid issues lately, but it’s a shape he believes could be accommodated with Matt Doherty fitting in at left-back.

“Why did he get the job?” Perth said. “Go back to why he got the job. He got the job because of his beliefs in football, his attacking style. He took Dundalk to Zenit St Petersburg and hit the crossbar in the 92nd minute to win the game and he was brave in his decisions.

“It could have been brave starting Idah, Connolly and Parrott (against Azerbaijan) … but then he brought on the centre-back from Norwich (Andrew Omobamidele) against Portugal. What he done there was he showed what Stephen Kenny is all about. He put a 19-year old on in a huge game and he rose to the challenge.

“That’s what we need and I think that’s what he needs to do now for Tuesday: be brave, go back to what he believes in, an attacking style of football, full-back bombing on, his No.10 being creative and scoring goals, and that’s what Alan Browne can do. That would be my message to him if I was to give him one.”

Perth acknowledged the difficulty he has in voicing his opinion given what he describes as a “real friendship” with Kenny but he offered a considered and balanced opinion on where the team and the management is at through its first 15 games.

Bottom line is he believes the manager and the project need and deserve more time but he was honest in calling out what he saw were errors in tactics after the Luxembourg loss and again after this latest setback.

Perth is not the only one finding fault with the 3-4-2-1 system used at the weekend, his reasoning being that it isn’t one suited to the speed and creativity needed to break down sides equal to, or even lower down the ladder.

“I have to be honest, I think that was an error. It was an error going into the game. Again, I don’t know where Callum Robinson was because we are not privy to that information, but it was a night for our full-backs and our wingers to go and get at them.”