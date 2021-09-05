Ireland hope for Georgia World Cup qualifier switch to Dublin over red list issues

Vera Pauw is facing the prospect of bringing a weakened Ireland team to Georgia, drawing her only overseas players from Germany and the United States
Ireland hope for Georgia World Cup qualifier switch to Dublin over red list issues

Manager Vera Pauw during a Republic of Ireland training session in Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 12:17
John Fallon

The FAI is hoping Uefa order the switching of Ireland’s women’s opening World Cup qualifier against Georgia to Dublin on Friday week due to red list issues.

Vera Pauw has placed a host of home-based players on standby for the September 17 fixtures in Tbilisi as the majority UK club cohort – including captain Katie McCabe of Arsenal – will be subject to hotel quarantine for 10 days upon their return.

That is simply not an option for clubs and consequently, Pauw is facing the prospect of bringing a weakened team to Georgia, drawing her only overseas players from Germany and the United States.

Georgia’s Covid-19 cases rates have kept the country on the UK’s red list and there’s no sign of the restrictions being eased before the squad are due to assemble at the end of next week.

The men’s English Premier League clubs took a collective decision two weeks ago not to release their players for this international window to countries on the red list, affecting 60 players including the likes of Mo Salah, Alisson, and Fred.

Three options are available for Ireland; the game stays in Tbilisi, is switched to a non-red listed country such as Cyprus, or the two fixtures in the campaign between the nations are reversed.

The latter is the preferred solution, meaning Ireland would host Georgia first and travel away in November 2022, but Georgia and Uefa must agree. A similar agreement was brokered for the non-competitive Group A matches between Ireland and Qatar men's teams.

A decision is due in the coming days.

#republic of ireland wnt#fifa world cup
