Stephen Kenny: 'If we won 2-1, we'd be having a different conversation'

Stephen Kenny insists he’s still the man to revive Irish football after the latest installment of his abysmal spell as manager.

The bounce envisaged from extending Portugal to a stoppage-time winner three days ago lasted the grand total of 12 minutes before 22,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium as Azerbaijan got their first point from a European or World Cup qualifier at the 12th attempt.

Kenny’s statistics are grim too – his sole win from 15 matches came in a friendly against in Andorra – and he admitted their World Cup ambitions are asunder by the midway point of the campaign. They welcome Serbia to Dublin on Tuesday.

Still, the manager was trying to display a brave face about it all, highlighting the volume of chances missed in the 1-1 draw when in fact Shakhban Magomedaliev – keeping goal for the nation ranked 112 in the world – was hardly tested at all.

It took a close-range Shane Duffy header three minutes from full-time to prevent a repeat of the embarrassing defeat Luxembourg inflicted in the last home qualifier in March.

“I think even before today only one qualifies from the group,” was his take on the qualification outlook, whereby first secures an automatic ticket to Qatar next year and runners-up a play-off.

“Portugal and Serbia have accumulated a lot of points. We acknowledged that we would have had to beat Portugal the other day to put ourselves right back in contention.”

Asked if his reign wasn’t working out, he replied: "I certainly do not accept that, absolutely not.

“We were absolutely exceptional against Portugal. We played well in the game before that against Hungary, we scored four goals in the game before that (against Andorra), against Qatar we played well. Luxembourg was poor but we were good against Serbia. A lot of the performances have been good but we’ve got to turn them into good results.

"If we won 2-1, we'd be having a different conversation, we’re kicking ourselves that we didn’t win.”

Kenny opted to start with three of his U21 striker graduates – adding Troy Parrott to Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah in a new-look selection and formation.

Callum Robinson was left in reserve due to his recovery from Covid-19 while James Collins didn’t get onto the pitch either until the 80th minute when Ireland were resorting to long balls and crosses.

“If you create the number of chances we did, you can’t blame it on the formation,” he asserted.

“Troy did okay in the game, Aaron couldn’t get to the levels he was at the other night.

“Troy is playing that position for MK Dons in 3-4-3, he nearly scored before I took him off. He had a good effort at goal. I wouldn’t be critical of any of the players. We had a lot of experience in the team.

“The front five are emerging players, they’re not seasoned pros, there is room for improvement no doubt, that’s the way it is.

“It’s probably a game we deserved to win 3-1 or 4-1, we created a lot of chances.

“Makmudov scored from outside the box. We have seen him do that before, we should have closed him down more than we did.

“It was a killer blow right on half-time and it changed the narrative.”