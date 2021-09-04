Shane Duffy’s late header saves Ireland from another humiliating home defeat against Azerbaijan

Republic of Ireland 1 (Duffy 87) Azerbaijan 1 (Mahmudov 45+1)

Ireland’s faint World Cup ambitions are all but over after another frustrating outing at the Aviva Stadium – Shane Duffy’s late header at least avoiding another humiliating defeat.

Azerbaijan – ranked 112 in the world – had lost their previous 11 qualifiers in a row but well deserved their point which was looking like three until three minutes from full-time.

Emin Mahmudov’s peach of an opener in first-half stoppage threatened to make it a repeat of the Luxembourg defeat in March, only for Duffy to salvage a degree of respectability.

It didn’t prevent boos being heard among the crowd of around 20,000 and the question is how many will be back for Tuesday’s visit of Serbia.

It was the team from the Balkans that Ireland were supposed to be challenging for second place behind Portugal but they have a nine-point cushion following their 3-1 win over Luxembourg today.

Technically, Ireland are not eliminated from playoff contention but they will be unless they can fashion a better performance to somehow overcome the slick Serbs.

Either way, Stephen Kenny is running out of time and excuses to prove he's capable of getting the best out of the resources available to him. This draw makes it one win from his 15 matches in charge.

As expected, the manager made more than the one enforced change from Wednesday’s late defeat in Portugal, with Jeff Hendrick and Jamie McGrath dropping out to facilitate the elevation of Troy Parrott and Jayson Molumby.

James McClean took the place of the injured Dara O’Shea, switching into the left-wing back berth. That allowed Matt Doherty to return to his favoured right side, with captain Seamus Coleman slotting back into the central-defensive berth he occupied in the opening March qualifiers.

Not alone was it the first time for an Irish crowd to see their team since November 2019 but also the only opportunity thus far to see the Stephen Kenny project live in action on home soil.

And buoyed by the loud reaction to Amhrán na bhFiann, Ireland were soon into the action, Adam Idah springing to charge down the ball from the Azeris’ tip-off.

Just five minutes in and Josh Cullen spotted the run of Doherty into the box, only for the Tottenham man’s header to loop over the crossbar.

It seemed the battlers from the Caucuses were in for a long evening when Idah left two defenders in his wake by bursting to the endline from the right. His cutback for Aaron Connolly was perfect but his strike partner’s close-range effort was blocked.

All eyes were on Gavin Bazunu for any repeat of the risky passing which cost a penalty in Faro but it was opposite number Shakhban Magomedaliev who almost gave a goal on nine minutes.

His stray ball enabled Ireland gain possession and the ball was played into Coleman whose left-footer curled wide of the top corner.

Penned in, the Azeris finally broke free on 12 minutes to fire a shot at Bazunu which was easily saved. The same player, Namik Alaskoarov, came closer on 23 from a similar position, forcing the teenager to turn his effort around the post for a corner.

It was the first save of the match for either keeper and a warning of what was to come.

Before the minnows took the lead, Idah flashed a header wide of the near post and Connolly saw his shot on the run parried by Magomedaliev.

Then came the moment to puncture whatever atmosphere had been generated.

Mahmudov had given the Azeris some hope in Wednesday’s defeat to Luxembourg by pulling a goal back from a spectacular free and he repeated his long-range speciality.

He got some encouragement to do so when both Coleman and Cullen sat off as he drifted in from the left, allowing the midfielder from Neftchi Baku to unleash a rocket past Bazunu and into the top corner.

Kenny needed more creativity and decided to swap one Galwegian for another with the introduction of Daryl Horgan for the leggy Connolly. Immediately he made a difference, standing up a cross which Molumby arrived too early to and nodded over.

Defensively solid, Azerbaijan weren’t giving much away and it took until the hour for their goalkeeper to be called upon when he pushed away Parrott’s 20-yard shot.

Getting deliveries into the box was the clear policy in Ireland’s hunt and Idah went close from one by glancing his head wide.

Callum Robinson – who Kenny said wasn’t feeling well enough to start – injected some life following his arrival, as did Conor Hourihane who swerved a shot wide.

Up from the back, Duffy nodded over and Egan’s header was too tame to trouble Magomedaliev as Ireland began toiled in their rescue mission.

In fact, substitute Rustam Akhmedzade had the best chance to score next, leaving Duffy for dead with seven minutes left, only to be denied by the feet of Bazunu.

The game was becoming stretched and Ireland finally got some joy when Horgan fed Cullen to cross for Duffy to guide his header home from six yards. Too little, too late for Ireland.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; M Doherty (J Collins 80), S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan, J McClean; J Cullen (A Browne 88), J Molumby (C Hourihane 63); T Parrott (C Robinson 63), A Idah, A Connolly.

AZERBAIJAN: S Magomedaliev; E Badalov, H Haghverdi, A Krivorsyk; M Medvedev (A Huseynov 70), E Mahmudov, G Garayev, F Ozobic (R Sheydayev, 79), T Bayramov (A Salahli 70); M Emreli (A Nuriiev 81), N Alaskoarov (R Akmedzade 71).

Referee: J Brisard (France).