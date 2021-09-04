Ireland team news: Stephen Kenny makes three changes against Azerbaijan

Stephen Kenny has made three changes to his Ireland side for today’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium (5pm).
Troy Parrott, Jayson Molumby, and James McClean have been drafted in for the meeting against the Group A bottom seeds.
Both nations have yet to take a point from their opening three qualifiers.
Dara O’Shea’s withdrawal due to an ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat in Portugal created one vacancy but Jamie McGrath and Jeff Hendrick also drop out.
G Bazunu; M Doherty, S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan, J McClean; J Cullen, J Molumby, J McGrath; T Parrott, A Idah, A Connolly.