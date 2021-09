St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Longford Town 2

Billy King hit the pick of the goals to delight a crowd of some 2,000 as St Pat’s kept on the coattails of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division table.

St Pat’s patient probing brought its reward on 28 minutes. Chris Forrester’s challenge won the ball from Darragh Nugent with Alfie Lewis picking up the loose ball to lay it off to King some 30 yards out.

The 27-year-old Scot struck a right-footed shot that was still rising as it arrowed past Lee Steacy to the back of the net.

Town’s Dean Williams exacted a superbly struck free-kick that rifled through the poorly assembled St Pat’s wall to enter the corner of the net.

Pat’s were ahead again on 67 minutes.

O’Driscoll stretched to cut out a dangerous cross from half-time substitute Jak Hickman. The ball bounced up perfectly for the arriving Forrester to blast a volley to the roof of the net.

Darragh Burns sealed St Pat’s win on 87 minutes, before sub Conor Davis pulled one back late on.

ST PATRICK'S ATHLETIC: Murphy; Bone, Barrett, Abankwah (Hickman, h-t), Bermingham; Burns (Melvin-Lambert, 88), Lewis, Forrester, Smith; King, Coughlan (McCormack, 73).

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy (Warfield, 73), J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Zambra; McNally, Dervin (Dobbs, 82), Robinson, Byrne (Davis, 68); Nugent; Williams.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).