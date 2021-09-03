Cork City blow Athlone away early to climb to sixth

Cork City 3 Athlone Town 1

Cork City produced a brilliant first-half performance to power past Athlone Town, with Barry Coffey, Cian Murphy and Dylan McGlade all getting on the scoresheet. The victory sees the Rebel Army move into sixth place and stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games.

City made three changes to the side that suffered penalty heartbreak at the hands of St. Patrick’s Athletic last time out. After an extended period out of the team, Jack Walsh got the nod to start, replacing Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh in the City attack. Tunmise Sobowale and Glen McAuley came into the Athlone Town side for what was a crucial game for both sides in their hopes for a play-off berth.

Colin Healy’s side did not take long to get off the mark, when on two minutes, Barry Coffey notched in front of the shed-end to continue his good form in front of goal. A long throw from Bargary was not dealt with by the Athlone defence, and the on-loan Celtic midfielder was able to hook the ball home from close in.

City continued to threaten and were rewarded only two minutes later with a gift. Athlone centre-half Killian Cantwell left keeper Micheál Schlingermann short with a back pass, which City striker Cian Murphy duly capitalised on to poke the ball home past the stranded netminder. A 10th league goal of the season for the Tipperary native quickly becoming one of the top marksmen in the league.

The one-way traffic continued in the first quarter, with City wide-men Bargary and McGlade causing serious issues for the midlanders. The 26th minute saw the latter pick up the ball on the inside-left channel of the Athlone half. He cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner. City in full control of the affair and full value for the lead.

Athlone started the better after the interval and did not have to wait long to have their say in the game. On 47 minutes, James Doona forced the City defence to retreat into their own box. His pull back was met by a strike from Kurtis Byrne, who’s effort found the bottom corner. The early goal seemed to give ‘Town a lifeline, and they kept pressing to narrow the City lead. McAuley and Byrne had efforts for the visitors either side of the hour mark, but Mark McNulty stood up to save on both occasions.

City were able to regain control of matters in the last quarter, relying on their defensive rear-guard to shut the door on any potential opportunities for their opponents. McGlade’s injury-time effort stung the palms of Schlingermann but was able to gather at the second attempt. A very important win for Colin Healy’s City side.

CORK CITY (4-4-2): McNulty; Crowley, Walker, Coleman, Hurley; Bargary, Bolger, Coffey (Byrne, 74), McGlade; Murphy, Walsh (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 58).

ATHLONE TOWN (4-1-4-1): Schlingermann; Friel, Delaney (Comerford, 66), Cantwell, Daly (Brookes, 20); Sobowale; Wixted (Tlou, 74), Byrne, McAuley, Doona; Duffy (Meaney, 45).

Referee: Paul Norton