Dara O'Shea's seven roles show Stephen Kenny favours flexibility in Ireland squad

The sight of defender John Egan invading Portugal’s penalty area after 58 minutes in Faro on Wednesday night and nodding down Adam Idah’s cross for Aaron Connolly summed up the transformation in Ireland’s approach under Stephen Kenny.

First, because the chance was created in open play, and Egan had the freedom to add attacking impetus when he sensed an opportunity.

Second, because Egan’s enterprise came when Ireland were leading 1-0, rather than chasing an equaliser.

Kenny’s focus on flexibility is contained in one remarkable statistic: defender Dara O’Shea (one of 10 new caps awarded in 14 matches) has filled seven different roles in his 10 appearances.

The FAI Young International Player of 2020 made his debut at left centre-back in a back four against Finland last October. For his next start, against Wales, O’Shea played at left full-back, then moved to right full-back when Bulgaria visited Dublin.

Kenny’s switch to a back three for the first two World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg saw O’Shea tasked with anchoring the

defence, flanked by Seamus Coleman and Ciaran Clark on both occasions.

On his recall against Qatar last March, Shane Duffy occupied the central role in Ireland’s back three, with O’Shea to his left. Two months later, when Ireland beat Andorra using a back four, O’Shea featured at right centre-back beside Egan.

Six days on, when Kenny reverted to 3-4-1-2 in Hungary, the versatile 22-year-old Dubliner appeared at left centre-back, with Duffy on the right and captain Egan in the middle.

While the same trio started against Portugal, none of them began in the same position. Duffy occupied the central slot, with Egan to his left and O’Shea on the right before injury ended his involvement after 34 minutes.

Kenny has demanded similar flexibility of Duffy and Egan, both of whom have filled three different roles in Ireland’s evolving defensive shape.

Right centre-back in a traditional back four is Duffy’s conventional posting, and Kenny fielded him there for each of his first eight matches in charge.

But since the change to a back three, Duffy has started three of six matches: once on the right, twice in the middle. The central slot suits him best, as he showed against Portugal.

Egan, the FAI Men’s Senior Player of 2020, was picked by Kenny five times at left centre-back in a back four, and once in the middle of a back three.

While Egan’s appearance on the left of Ireland’s back three against Portugal marked the first time Kenny deployed him in that role, Martin O’Neill selected him there twice.

In Kenny’s 14 matches, Ireland have employed a back four on nine occasions (W1, D4, L4) and a back three five times (D2, L3).

Kenny has used four goalkeepers and 11 outfield defenders to date, including new caps Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhín Kelleher, O’Shea, Ryan Manning and Andrew Omobamidele.