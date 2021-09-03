Stephen Kenny demands intensity from Ireland to earn 'special' victory in front of fans

Stephen Kenny has urged his players to start Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan with an intensity to rouse the crowd.

Although tickets are still available for a limited capacity of 25,000, the occasion will mark the first time several Ireland players have lined out Aviva Stadium in front of fans.

With or without a crowd, Ireland are expected to beat the nation ranked 112th in the world, particularly as they’ve lost their opening three fixtures.

Saturday’s performance in Faro, despite losing 2-1 to Portugal, showed what Kenny’s players are capable of and now they must back it up against inferior opposition on home soil.

“We want to really play with intensity, that’s very important for us,” said the manager, who oversaw two losses and two draws in his previous home matches before empty stands.

“There’s no doubt that we’ll have to earn the right to win but we’re determined to get that home victory.

“If we get it, it will be really special for everyone, to celebrate it with the supporters. We have a huge desire to do that and hopefully we can do it.

“It will be a proud night for the players. We’ve seen a high number of players make their competitive international debut in empty stadia, with echoes where you can hear the voice of players. It’s not comparable, it just isn’t.

“All of the players’ families, they have been part of their football journey, in their lives, which isn’t always an upward curve, there’s ups and downs. Then their son, brother, friend, or grandson gets the chance to play for Ireland and they can’t go.

“So for them to get there is really special and to see their families witness the players playing, it’s very proud.”

Confirming Callum Robinson and Alan Browne return to the squad following Covid-19 enforced absences, both may be involved.

Preston captain Browne was also carrying an injury but could feature as Kenny indicated he will freshen his team up following a gruelling 100 minutes against Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerhouses on Wednesday.

“Callum is in contention,” he said. “West Brom have started the season brilliantly. I’ve seen a few of his games live, he’s scored three goals and was unfortunate to be ill for 10 days. But he trained yesterday in England and we’ll see how he is when we train at the stadium today.

“Alan Browne has had an injury as well as being a close (Covid) contact. He hasn't played in a couple of weeks, but he has had a good start to the season. I saw him play for Preston and he started really well for Preston.”

Dara O’Shea is ruled out with injury, while Shane Long remains sidelined due to him being diagnosed through Uefa’s testing with coronavirus just hours before the Portugal game. Covid had not been detected in his previous two tests conducted by the FAI’s medical team.

“I honestly don’t know how Shane managed to get Covid,” a perplexed Kenny said.

“He plays guitar in his room on his own a lot because of the Covid times. He brought his guitar with him to Portugal and he practises in his room. He's a very careful person, always has the mask on, he's a family man.

“The virus doesn't discriminate – we've had a player who's got it over the last couple of weeks who actually was double-vaccinated, so sometimes it's hard to believe.”