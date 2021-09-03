'This is an exciting time for the club':  Arsenal Women secure signing of Tobin Heath

Arsenal have signed Tobin Heath after the USA international left Manchester United at the end of her one-year deal. The 33-year-old forward is the club’s fifth recruit of a summer during which they have also strengthened their attack by bringing in Mana Iwabuchi and Nikita Parris.
Heath, who has 177 caps and has twice won the World Cup, joined United with her compatriot Christen Press as USA players sought regular football in the pandemic-affected year running up to the Tokyo Olympics. Heath left the club after scoring four goals in 11 appearances before her season was ended by injury in January. She recovered to play in Japan.
Heath is an Arsenal fan and is regarded by Jonas Eidevall as a player who can help to ensure the club are serious Women’s Super League title challengers in his first season as manager. Arsenal are well placed to reach the Champions League group stage after winning 3-0 at home to Slavia Prague in the first leg of their qualifier. Heath will wear No 77 at Arsenal.
“Tobin’s record speaks for itself,” Eidevall said. “She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad. This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m delighted we could secure Tobin’s signing as we prepare to kick off the new season [against Chelsea] at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.”
Elsewhere, Manchester City have signed the Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldahl on a two-year contract with the option of a further year. The 24-year-old, who won silver at this summer’s Olympics, has spent her whole career in her homeland and joins from BK Häcken.
City’s head coach, Gareth Taylor, said: “We were impressed by her when she played against us in the Champions League last season [when BK Häcken were playing as Kopparbergs/Göteborg] and we’re now excited to work with her.”
