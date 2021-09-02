England players subjected to alleged racist chants during big win over Hungary

England players subjected to alleged racist chants during big win over Hungary

Raheem Sterling was pelted with missiles as he celebrating scoring for England (Attila Trenka/PA)

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 22:15
Simon Peach

Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham were reportedly subjected to racist chants on a night when England players were pelted by missiles in Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s men won Thursday’s World Cup qualifier 4-0 at a packed Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Hungary are to play two home matches behind closed doors, with a third game suspended, after being charged over racist and homophobic chanting at Euro 2020.

But as Thursday’s match fell under FIFA’s jurisdiction, a full house was allowed into a match marred by bad fan behaviour.

Deafening jeers welcomed England players taking the knee before kick-off and Sterling was pelted by missiles when celebrating the opening goal.

Further items were thrown onto the pitch, including a flare, and ITV reported that some monkey chants were aimed at Sterling and substitute Bellingham as he warmed up.

In 2019, England players were subjected to racist abuse in European Championship qualifiers in both Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Sterling turned in the opener after the break before setting up Harry Kane, with Harry Maguire heading in soon after and Declan Rice scoring from distance to wrap up the win and maintain England’s perfect start to Group I.

More in this section

Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Estadio Algarve Cristiano Ronaldo to wear number seven shirt with Manchester United
Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Estadio Algarve Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban
Lee Carsley file photo Lee Carsley’s first game in charge of England cancelled due to Covid cases
Lithuania Northern Ireland WCup 2022 Soccer

Northern Ireland get qualifying campaign on track with win in Lithuania

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up