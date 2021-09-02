England players subjected to alleged racist chants during big win over Hungary

Raheem Sterling and substitute Jude Bellingham were reportedly subjected to racist chants on a night when England players were pelted by missiles in Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s men won Thursday’s World Cup qualifier 4-0 at a packed Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Hungary are to play two home matches behind closed doors, with a third game suspended, after being charged over racist and homophobic chanting at Euro 2020.

But as Thursday’s match fell under FIFA’s jurisdiction, a full house was allowed into a match marred by bad fan behaviour.

Deafening jeers welcomed England players taking the knee before kick-off and Sterling was pelted by missiles when celebrating the opening goal.

Further items were thrown onto the pitch, including a flare, and ITV reported that some monkey chants were aimed at Sterling and substitute Bellingham as he warmed up.

In 2019, England players were subjected to racist abuse in European Championship qualifiers in both Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Sterling turned in the opener after the break before setting up Harry Kane, with Harry Maguire heading in soon after and Declan Rice scoring from distance to wrap up the win and maintain England’s perfect start to Group I.