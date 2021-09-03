Plenty of green shoots on the horizon for Ireland U21s as Jim Crawford eyes progression

Jim Crawford has promised that Stephen Kenny’s trust in youth will be replicated at U21 level where 16-year old Evan Ferguson is among the options as the Republic of Ireland begin their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign today away to Bosnia-Herzegovina (3.30pm Irish time).

Half-a-dozen of the players who almost had Portugal’s number in Faro on Wednesday night were aged just 22 or younger and Crawford has named 10 teenagers in his 24-man squad, most of whom are still eligible for the U19s.

Ferguson has previous in making haste. He was still just 14 when he featured in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea for Bohemians and Graham Potter threw him in for a debut with Brighton & Hove Albion recently in the EFL Cup.

Crawford confirmed he would have no qualms in doing likewise.

“It was only a matter of time before he was going to get a move to the UK and he’s at a great club with great coaches and I think he’s developed even more since he’s been over there. Seeing him in training, we’ve done a few exercises for strikers and he’s been clinical.

“We’ve played a few 11 v 11 games. He certainly doesn’t look out of place. I’d have no qualms. For somebody so young, he’s mature, he’s physically well able for this age group. He’s a great size and he’s mature beyond his years, the way he plays the game.”

Crawford confirmed that his trust in Ferguson holds for all his young guns.

His hand would be considerably stronger were the likes of Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, and Adam Idah —all of them still underage — not catching the eye with the senior team but there is positivity about the talent that is on deck.

West Ham United’s Mipo Odubeko continues to hold out on a call-up, and Cardiff City defender Mark McGuinness is unavailable with injury, but the manager doesn’t demur when asked if this is the deepest group Ireland has had at this level for some time.

Nowhere more so than in the centre of the park where the head man has to choose between the likes of Ryan Johansson, Conor Noss, Dawson Devoy, Gavin Kilkenny, and Conor Coventry and find the best format to fit them.

The only certainty is that Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher will assume the gloves at the beginning of a week that will see Ireland move from Bosnia on to Luxembourg and a Group F campaign that will also involve dates with Italy, Sweden, and Montenegro.

The Bosnians took four points off Belgium and conceded just three goals to Germany across 180 minutes in their last campaign but the vast majority of that class has graduated now that we are a year down the road.

“They are very good, they have a lot of players who have been involved in first-team football, in European games with their clubs,” said Crawford. “The players understand that it is going to be a tough challenge.

“They are a good team, well-organised, well-drilled. They can go direct and they are good at that. They have a big striker and midfielders who are very good at second phase, they are a threat from set pieces.”

Ireland’s hopes of making the Euro 2021 finals were ultimately ended with a 2-1 loss to Iceland in Tallaght last November, the momentum built up at the start of the campaign lost in no small way by the promotion of so many stars to the senior setup.

It was a heartbreaking ending to a qualifying journey that looked destined to take an Irish U21 side to a major finals for the very first time and yet it is the nature of football at this level that history could well repeat itself in the coming months.

Lee O’Connor has already debuted at the top level, against New Zealand almost two years ago. Conor Coventry received a first senior call-up last March, and there was some expectation that Gavin Kilkenny might have made Kenny’s squad after a superb start to the season at Bournemouth.

Crawford’s squad watched the Portugal game in their team room in Zenica two nights ago and Coventry has already talked about how the nature of the performance had only whetted the appetites of everyone there for a taste of something similar.

Points are only part of the equation today.

“It’s something I’ve said until I’m blue in the face: if you do well in the 21s, Stephen is always asking questions about players,” said Crawford. “What way they train, how they play. You play well with the 21s and straight away you are on the radar. You go back to your club and you perform well with your club, who knows?

“There are opportunities there for you, where Stephen could call you up. But the thing is, you’ve got to be ready. And for me, how you are ready is you are playing well with your club. But certainly, looking at that game last night with so many lads involved, you can’t help but say there are opportunities here for everyone in the room who was watching the game.”