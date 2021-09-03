More than moral victory needed now for Ireland or feelgood factor will fade

After almost doing the unthinkable by nearly beating Portugal, Ireland now have to avoid the unfathomable of slipping up at home to Azerbaijan.

Stephen Kenny’s side earned reams of plaudits and admirers for the progressive approach adopted in Faro, leading until the final minute when Cristiano Ronaldo belatedly threw his own party.

The manager was correct in asserting the victory that got away would have been unique, for not only would it have marked Portugal’s first World Cup qualification defeat since 2008, but would also have rescued his team’s campaign.

Rather, despite the brave nature of the display and their success for long spells in repelling the red wave, they left the Algarve pointless.

That wasn’t so unexpected, yet tacked onto the previous losses in March against Serbia and Luxembourg, Ireland are running out of time and qualifiers to stay within sight of the group leaders.

Put simply, should Portugal beat Azerbaijan next Tuesday and Serbia beat Luxembourg and Ireland over the next five days, Kenny’s side will be out of qualification contention with three games left to play.

And that’s even factoring in a victory on Saturday over the Azeris, the lowest seed and nation Ireland shares bottom spot alongside.

But while a result wasn’t snaffled from one of the world’s powerhouses, the signals of progress the public sought were delivered in spades.

That was backboned by the solid foundation of arguably the best five defenders Ireland currently have, notwithstanding it entailed Matt Doherty switching to an unnatural left-sided wingback role.

His adaptability shone; the Spurs defender produced a performance ranking with the goalscoring version he gave in Mick McCarthy’s final match against Denmark two years ago.

Séamus Coleman acquitted himself well against the threat of Diogo Jota haring in from wide, demonstrating his own penchant too for joining the attack by marauding forward to win Ireland’s first corner midway through the first half.

Duffy, goalscorer John Egan, and Dara O’Shea fused as a central back three, a unit maintained by Andrew Omobamidele’s introduction for the latter.

Portugal dominated Ireland in the possession stakes, and though they had 21 more attempts on goal, 12 of those were blocked by Irish players, notably last-ditch interventions by Omobamidele, Egan, and Jeff Hendrick as the siege intensified in the second half.

O’Shea’s withdrawal with an ankle injury places Omobamidele firmly in line for a first start tomorrow.

Doherty’s many calls for medical attention, much to the annoyance of a restless Ronaldo, were more to do with illness, according to Kenny, and there’s no suggestion he’ll be sidelined.

Hendrick, without a minute of league action this season, was the most visibly tired of the midfielders and could make way for Jayson Molumby or Conor Hourihane.

Jamie McGrath did enough on his first competitive start to deserve to keep his place, as should the front pairing of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah.

Connolly showed in patches the reason that he was the first striker from that highly-rated generation to be capped two years ago, and Idah had Pepe and Ruben Dias scrambling at times.

“It’s not easy for either of them, being at a Premier League club looking to get games,” Kenny said about his front pair, limited to substitute cameos at Brighton and Norwich City.

Troy Parrott has gone out on loan to alleviate that problem, but wasn’t afforded the opportunity of pressing his claims as Kenny opted for James Collins for his late change in attack.

Whichever side he puts out against the Azeris will require firepower, for Ireland cannot be reliant on defenders for goals. Headers by Shane Duffy and John Egan account for two in the five matches across Kenny’s 14-game reign that Ireland have scored in.

Anything less than three points against the side beaten in June by Moldova, and the feelgood factor glowing from the heroics on Wednesday will disappear, to be replaced by the frostiness generated by the collapse against Luxembourg. That doesn’t bear thinking about for everybody’s sake, not just a manager with less than a year left on his contract.

That reverse came just three days on from a respectable showing in Serbia, and serves as a reminder of how the sparsity of gametime at club level for many of our regulars eventually costs the team when fitness questions are posed.

Freshness in the legs and minds is essential, and the continual infusion of youth should aid the challenge.

Gavin Bazunu is to the fore in that respect, and although the messy March torpedoed qualification ambitions, the teen goalkeeper is pleading for patience from an expectant public.

“There’s a lot of young players in the squad; a lot of new names and people making their debuts,” he reasoned after Wednesday’s cruel defeat.

“I think you just have to have faith in us. You see the way we have played against one of the best oppositions in the world.

“We were defending a lot, but I think we showed we could cause them a lot of problems by having a lot of chances ourselves. So just stick with us and have faith that we are doing the right things.”

There’s nothing like the sight and sound of victory, and not a moral one, to see those allowances being made.