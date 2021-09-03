The super save that catapults Gavin Bazunu to global attention

Three years after a penalty save announced Gavin Bazunu to an Irish audience, another on Wednesday catapulted him to global attention.

The teen came within moments of upstaging the world-breaking night of Cristiano Ronaldo, a player at the opposite end of his career.

Ten minutes into the World Cup qualifier in Faro, circumstances played right into the Portugal’s skipper’s hand.

An early penalty award gifted the 36-year-old the opportunity from 12 yards of scoring his 110th goal, a haul more than any international player has amassed.

An agonising wait ensued, firstly to review the penalty award and then Ronaldo’s petulant slap on Dara O’Shea, but amid the flurry of flashlights the man of the moment stood firm.

Deploying his trademark central run-up, Ronaldo struck firm across the ball, sending it to his left, only for Ireland’s goalkeeper to bat it away.

That’s the Ireland goalkeeper aged 19 who hasn’t played at a higher level than League One.

If was an identical save Bazunu executed to thwart Cork City’s Kieran Sadlier at Turner’s Cross three years ago.

He was just 16 when thrust into the No 1 role at Shamrock Rovers, an elevation that strengthened the conviction Manchester City had in recruiting him.

Loan moves to Rochdale last season and Portsmouth this term are short, strategic and gradual steps in his development but his role in disrupting, albeit delaying, such a defining watershed will form part of his life story.

Bazunu in action against Ronaldo

Delirium eventually enveloped Ronaldo but, amidst the celebrations at full-time he loves to indulge, the match-winner sought out the youngster who had made his night so frustrating until the late blitz.

So, what words were exchanged between master and tyro? “He just said ‘congratulations, well done’”, revealed Bazunu.

And in response? “I said the same to him”.

The 14-year age difference likely renders redundant the possibility of the pair squaring up in a Manchester derby but there is the Portuguese visit to Dublin in Ireland’s penultimate qualifier.

Bazunu, together with his goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, will continue to study Ronaldo’s penalty technique if his compatriot Bruno Fernandes cedes that responsibility at United.

“I try to research the penalty takers, watch videos of every single player I’m likely to come up against and it was no different against Portugal,” he said.

“Dean and I had spoken as to what would happen if there was a penalty.

“I had a feeling he’d go that side depending on his run-up and I stuck to my gut.”

He’s also stuck with the humility that so many of the coaches involved in his rapid rise highlight. As he admits, the penalty wouldn’t have been conceded only for his stray pass to Jeff Hendrick.

“That was definitely my fault for the penalty,” he confessed. “I had to forget about it because it wasn’t a goal, just a penalty, and I got the chance to right my wrong.”

That being his fifth start in a row between the sticks, Bazunu is unquestionably Stephen Kenny’s first choice. Not that he’s taken it for granted, though he does seem certain Wednesday’s performance will act as a catalyst for Ireland to rescue their World Cup qualification chances.

Home wins against Azerbaijan on Saturday and Serbia on Tuesday, in front of fans for the first time in almost two years, are imperative for that objective to carry weight.

“I don’t see why not,” he said about aiming for second place in the group.

“We were devastated to concede two late goals but it is Cristiano Ronaldo, who is class.

“We defended extremely well against him and the rest of the Portuguese attacking players for almost the whole game and he then comes up with another few of those moments at vital times.

“That’s gone now and we can only control trying to get six points over the next few days.”