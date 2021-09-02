Lee Carsley’s first game in charge of England cancelled due to Covid cases

Lee Carsley’s squad are now due to face Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday in their Euro 2023 qualifying opener.
Lee Carsley’s side have cancelled Friday’s friendly. Picture: Mike Egerton

Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 16:41
Nick Mashiter

England Under-21s’ game in Romania is off after two positive Covid-19 tests among the squad and coaching staff.

The Young Lions were due to play a friendly in Bucharest on Friday but will no longer travel.

It would have been coach Lee Carsley’s first game in charge after he was appointed in July.

A statement from the Football Association read: “England men’s Under-21s will no longer travel to play Romania on Friday after two positive Covid-19 tests were reported within the party of players and support staff.

“It has been decided to cancel the trip as a precaution and our thanks go to the Romanian Football Federation for their understanding.

“The individuals concerned were immediately isolated from the rest of the group, with the squad still based at St. George’s Park.”

Carsley’s squad are now due to face Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday in their Euro 2023 qualifying opener.

