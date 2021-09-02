Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated before testing positive for Covid

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated against Covid-19 before testing positive for the virus this week, the Swiss FA have confirmed.

Xhaka missed Switzerland's friendly with Greece last night and is isolating from the rest of the squad. He’s a doubt for the World Cup qualifiers with Italy and Northern Ireland.

“Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated,” the Switzerland FA’s head of communications Adrian Arnold told Swiss publication Blick.

“He’s a player who isn’t vaccinated. We left this up to each player, it’s a personal decision of each player – just like any other person in Switzerland.

“We have issued a recommendation that everyone vaccinate. But he decided for himself personally. And it is also his right not to be vaccinated.

“All the other players in the team have been vaccinated or have recovered [from Covid] – so they are more or less safe, at least from a medical point of view. One is never quite sure.

“Accordingly, we have a very high vaccination rate. Now, unfortunately, Granit got caught. From a sporting point of view, it is a shame for us at this important moment.”

The news throws into focus again the issue of vaccination of footballers. Ireland manager Stephen Kenny revealed this week that some Irish players have not yet had a Covid vaccination, though all have been encouraged to do so.

Xhaka's Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also spoke recently on the topic, revealing the club had recommended vaccination but not all players have complied.

“Most of them are double-vaccinated. Others they have one vaccine,” he said.

“We are trying to encourage them to get vaccinated because they are going to protect themselves, their families, obviously the environment around the club.

“But it is a really personal matter and we are trying to guide them and explain the reasons why it is better to do it. But at the end, it’s a personal decision.

“It is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting the people around us as well. I think it is a gesture of generosity."

Xhaka has captained Arsenal this season but was sent off last weekend against Manchester City and will now be suspended for three matches.

Arsenal have already had a number of Covid-19 cases this season.