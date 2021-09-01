Stephen Kenny: 'It's a kick in the teeth and we've had a few'

Heaven knows that Stephen Kenny has had to absorb some heavy blows in the year since he first took charge of the Republic of Ireland senior team. None have landed with more force than Cristiano Ronaldo’s belated spot of thievery in the Algarve.

Two late goals from the 36-year old superstar denied Kenny and his side what would have been a result for the ages. As it is, all they’re left with it is a defeat and the consolation prize that is a performance to reignite hope and belief in the direction the collective is taking.

“The players have been terrific,” he told RTÉ after this 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss, “but it is a kick in the teeth and we’ve had a few, there’s no doubt. It’s a kick in the teeth, but they are terrific as a group of people.”

Ireland were forced to defend with the nation’s trademark doggedness for long spells of this one but it was notable that Kenny, when asked to sum up his thoughts initially, focused on the side’s attacking threat.

“Certainly we were very brave in the first half with possession, we passed it really well. Counter—attacked really well. Everything we wanted to happen happened in terms of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah’s pace on the counter-attack and we sort of didn’t really have many chances in the first-half.

Kenny added he felt his players’ efforts in last night’s late 2-1 defeat to Portugal deserved at least a point.

"I thought that we came very, very close to a historic victory,” the Ireland boss told the Irish Examiner.

"The players were exceptional and I felt that in the first half we controlled a good bit of the game "Portugal had possession but did not create too many chances, maybe one in the first half "Our first-half lead didn’t flatter us.

“The second half was tougher for us because they’re a high-quality team who played well in the second half "We defended heroically and had chances to get a second goal so to lose as we did is devastating.

“The players deserved more. They were really heroic in their commitment to it all. You can see the potential, we are going to go better. But, it's hard to come and history proves, to come away and win here would have been unique so it's one we'll have to live with.

“Ronaldo's second goal; I don't know anyone else who would have scored that. I just looked at it back there and it's an incredible header.”

Kenny expressed a bewilderment in how Portugal were awarded a free on the edge of the Ireland box in the run-up to the first of Ronaldo’s goals and he was clearly put out by a fourth official which he described as “unhelpful”.

For five minutes before Portugal’s equaliser Ireland had tried to introduce two substitutes but to no avail. Little things all but who knows how crucial they were in a game that was won and lost in seven short minutes at the back end of the evening?

"We were only a minute away from a victory that probably would have been the best in Ireland’s qualification history, in terms of away from home so we’re absolutely gutted.

“I’m gutted for the players, they were absolutely heroic in how much they left out there. They gave everything of themselves. It’s a tough one to lose and we can’t dwell on it.”