Shane Long ruled out of Ireland internationals after positive Covid test

Less than two hours before the Republic of Ireland kick-off an international triple-header, the FAI have confirmed that Shane Long has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the series as he isolates.
Stephen Kenny's side are in Faro for Wednesday night's clash between hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia in the next six days.
"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm striker Shane Long has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the governing body read.
"The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal."
Meanwhile, Jamie McGrath gets his first international start as Stephen Kenny included the St Mirren man and Aaron Connolly in the XI.
Bazunu, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Cullen, Doherty, Idah, Hendrick, McGrath, O'Shea, Connolly.