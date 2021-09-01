Shane Long ruled out of Ireland internationals after positive Covid test

Stephen Kenny's side are in Faro for Wednesday night's clash between hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia in the next six days
Shane Long ruled out of Ireland internationals after positive Covid test

RULED OUT: Shane Long will miss the three Ireland games in the next week. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 18:28

Less than two hours before the Republic of Ireland kick-off an international triple-header, the FAI have confirmed that Shane Long has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the series as he isolates.

Stephen Kenny's side are in Faro for Wednesday night's clash between hosting Azerbaijan and Serbia in the next six days.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm striker Shane Long has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the governing body read.

"The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight's qualifier against Portugal."

Meanwhile, Jamie McGrath gets his first international start as Stephen Kenny included the St Mirren man and Aaron Connolly in the XI.

IRELAND (v Portugal): Bazunu, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Cullen, Doherty, Idah, Hendrick, McGrath, O'Shea, Connolly.

More in this section

Harry Maguire: Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player to play the game Harry Maguire: Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player to play the game
FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH31-CRO-SCO Premier League: 10 standout deals from transfer deadline day
Republic of Ireland v Turkey - European Cup Qualifier John Giles and women's football pioneer Paula Gorham the centenary winners of FAI Hall of Fame award
#republic of ireland mnt
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Carabao Cup - Second Round - The Hawthorns

Transfer window verdict: How every Premier League club fared

READ NOW

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up