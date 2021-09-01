John Giles and women's football pioneer Paula Gorham the centenary winners of FAI Hall of Fame award

The awards recognise the pioneering duo's "unique contribution to the history of Irish football".
29 October 1975; Republic of Ireland captain Johnny Giles with the Turkey captain ?smail Arca ahead of the Euro 1976 Qualifier between Ireland and Turkey, at Dalymount Park, in Dublin. Photo by Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 10:05
Larry Ryan

Irish football legends John Giles and Paula Gorham are the centenary inductees into the FAI's Hall of Fame.

As well as becoming one of the most accomplished players in English football with Leeds United, Giles served as Ireland captain, player-manager and then manager, driving standards and taking Ireland close to qualifying for a major tournament for the first time.

Giles, who turned 80 last year, is regarded among the greatest ambassadors for Irish football — he won 59 caps and also served as player-manager at Shamrock Rovers.

On its merits: 80 things John Giles has taught us

Gorham was part of the Dundalk Ladies team who played against Corinthians Nomads from Manchester in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970.

Paula Gorham has been inducted into the Football Association of Ireland’s Hall of Fame
Then just 16 it was Gorham's first trip out of Ireland to play in what was a defacto Ireland v England international and became hugely significant for players in both countries. 

It was played at Prestatyn Raceway in Wales because women's football was still banned from official pitches in the UK.

The Dundalk ladies were regular winners of an unofficial national league in the 60s which preceded the setting up of the official women's League of Ireland.

Gorham went on to score a hat-trick on her Ireland Women's senior debut in the women's team's first official game in 1973 away to Wales.

She won 11 Ireland caps in all.

#republic of ireland mnt#republic of ireland wnt
John Giles and women's football pioneer Paula Gorham the centenary winners of FAI Hall of Fame award

Cork double as John Egan and Denise O'Sullivan take top honours from FAI Awards

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

