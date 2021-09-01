John Giles and women's football pioneer Paula Gorham the centenary winners of FAI Hall of Fame award

Irish football legends John Giles and Paula Gorham are the centenary inductees into the FAI's Hall of Fame.

The awards recognise the pioneering duo's "unique contribution to the history of Irish football".

As well as becoming one of the most accomplished players in English football with Leeds United, Giles served as Ireland captain, player-manager and then manager, driving standards and taking Ireland close to qualifying for a major tournament for the first time.

Giles, who turned 80 last year, is regarded among the greatest ambassadors for Irish football — he won 59 caps and also served as player-manager at Shamrock Rovers.

Gorham was part of the Dundalk Ladies team who played against Corinthians Nomads from Manchester in a famous ground-breaking game in 1970.

Then just 16 it was Gorham's first trip out of Ireland to play in what was a defacto Ireland v England international and became hugely significant for players in both countries.

It was played at Prestatyn Raceway in Wales because women's football was still banned from official pitches in the UK.

The Dundalk ladies were regular winners of an unofficial national league in the 60s which preceded the setting up of the official women's League of Ireland.

Gorham went on to score a hat-trick on her Ireland Women's senior debut in the women's team's first official game in 1973 away to Wales.

She won 11 Ireland caps in all.