No trophies in August but Man United won the transfer window

The Premier League trophy is never lifted in August but Manchester United’s much-heralded announcement of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford means they have certainly won the transfer window.

Ronaldo was the big headline on transfer deadline day, although given the publicity the move had already received over the weekend, it was hardly an 11pm nail-biter.

That was left to Chelsea as they attempted to bring in Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez late into the evening; but no matter what United’s rivals achieved, nobody was ever going to beat a swoop for the five-times Ballon d’Or winner who personifies what it means to be a football superstar.

Real Madrid’s failed attempt to tempt PSG into selling Kylian Mbappe, despite offering more than €220m for a player with only a year left on his contract, could maybe have taken joint billing had it gone through; but it didn’t, and that leaves United out there on their own.

Consider, too, that the Portuguese legend cost just €15m from Juventus, with the fee paid over five years, and it looks like the bargain of the century — even if there may be a further €8m due in extras in future.

In fact, that money has already been recouped after United sold winger Daniel James to Leeds on deadline day for €28m, cleverly balancing the books.

Even Ronaldo’s wages — an eye-watering €450,000 a week — are significantly lower than he was earning at Juventus, indicating executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, so often lambasted in previous transfer windows, has come good at last, especially as he also brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

There will be some doubters given that Ronaldo, who will be 37 in February, could be almost 40 by the time he leaves Old Trafford if he sees out a two-year contract plus an extra year’s option held by the club. But few fans are too concerned about that; and his impact is already being felt in Manchester as expectation and belief rises in the red half of the city.

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano,” admitted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. I have no doubt that his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad.

Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.

The Portuguese’s arrival is all the sweeter given that reports linked him with Manchester City last week, only for a telephone call from Alex Ferguson, the man who signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, to tempt him back to Old Trafford instead.

The only mystery is which shirt the new signing will wear. His traditional number seven is currently worn by Edison Cavani, although you suspect that United’s plea to the Premier League for permission to switch it will almost certainly be granted given the commercial benefits for everybody.

United legend Mark Hughes expects a heady atmosphere when the forward, who has scored 783 career goals, makes his second debut for the club against Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.

He said: “Ronaldo’s return is fantastic news for the club. I remember when Eric Cantona came back after his ‘misdemeanour’, and the response and reaction of the crowd when he played his first game was huge. This is going to surpass even that.”

As for the man himself, he released a statement on Instagram talking about his ‘never ending love for Manchester United’ and describing his return as ‘like a dream come true’.

But it was his sign-off that caught the attention of most people, with the forward adding: “PS — Sir Alex, this one is for you…”

United’s big six rivals couldn’t compete with that, even if Chelsea’s pursuit of Niguez wrapped up an excellent window for Roman Abramovich, which also included the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City, who spent €120m on Jack Grealish, stayed quiet on deadline day, as did Liverpool whose only significant signing has been Ibrahima Konate; a strange one when you consider their struggles last season.

Arsenal, however, continued their big spending as they brought in Bologna’s Japan international right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu for €23m before sending Hector Bellerin to Real Betis.

Other eye-catching moves include Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to Crystal Palace for €16m and Tottenham swooping for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal for €30m, completing a positive window in north London.

West Ham can also be pleased, adding Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow for €30m Euros as well as Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow on loan with a view to buy.

Deadline day ended poignantly with the once-great Barcelona loaning Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid, having also been forced to allow Lionel Messi to move to PSG. The demise of the La Liga giant should be a warning to Premier League clubs of what happens when financial mismanagement rears its head.

For now, however, the glamour of Ronaldo’s return makes the Premier League look bullet proof.