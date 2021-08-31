We always kept faith in Shane Duffy, says skipper Seamus Coleman

Séamus Coleman insists he never had any doubts about Shane Duffy’s ability to bounce back from last season’s woes.

Personally and professionally, Coleman’s former Everton teammate endured the most difficult 12 months of his life, losing his father Brian and a loan move to Celtic backfiring.

Duffy did manage to win back his Ireland place for the summer friendlies against Andorra and Serbia.

That fact, coupled with starts in Brighton and Hove Albion’s first three Premier League games, make him a guaranteed starter for tonight’s World Cup qualifier in Portugal.

In his politeness not to disrespect their opposition on the eve of the competitive clash, goalkeeper Rui Patrício could only list Ireland’s aerial ability as their sole attacking threat.

Duffy, all 6’4” of him, demonstrated his prowess from set-pieces by scoring the only goal of Stephen Kenny’s first eight games at the helm but it’s in his own box where he’ll be called upon most to repel the Portuguese predators led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’m not one bit surprised he’s come back so strongly at Brighton because Shane is made of different stuff,” said Coleman.

“Similar to myself, he’s gone through a tough schooling at Everton under Dave Moyes where it was all about getting your head down and getting on with it.

“I’d previously said that no-one understood the hard times Shane had last year, including the loss of his father.

“He’s taken the Celtic loan on the chin and come back fully focused.

His attitude never dropped, never changed and I’m delighted. I think a lot of Irish fans are also delighted.

Another Seagull, Aaron Connolly, is also in line to be selected in attack after Kenny reported no ill-effects from an injury which mothballed his predicted involvement in Saturday’s defeat to Everton.