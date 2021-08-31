Celtic loan striker Leigh Griffiths to Dundee

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season.
Griffiths, 31, who spent 18 months at Dundee before joining Wolves in 2011, has not appeared for Celtic under new manager Ange Postecoglou.
A Dundee statement said: “Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Leigh Griffiths on a season-long loan from Celtic.”
Griffiths joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014 and has scored over 100 goals for the Glasgow club. He has scored four goals in 22 appearances for Scotland.
Celtic also announced midfielder Scott Robertson, 20, has joined Sky Bet League One side Crewe for the rest of the season.