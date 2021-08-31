Transfer Deadline Day, 2pm update: Arsenal agree £17m deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal have agreed an initial €20m (£17.2m) deal to buy the defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna. The Japan international, who can play at right-back or centre-back, could cost a further €3m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old Tomiyasu has been with Bologna since joining from the Belgian club Sint-Truiden in 2019 and has 23 caps. Personal terms have been agreed and the move is subject to a medical.

Tomiyasu is in line to become the third defender to join Arsenal this summer, after Ben White and Nuno Tavares. Mikel Arteta’s team have conceded nine goals in their opening three Premier League matches, all of which have ended in defeat.

Real Betis are trying to sign the right-back Héctor Bellerín from Arsenal, who will give Reiss Nelson a new contract to 2023 before the forward completes his loan to Feyenoord.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could still leave Arsenal today. The PA news agency understands that the Gunners are waiting for a compelling offer and have no intention of keeping him against his will if such a bid is received.

Striker Eddie Nketiah looks set to stay. It is understood a deal was agreed with Crystal Palace but personal terms proved the stumbling block.

Meanwhile West Ham have strengthened their squad ahead of a busy season which will take in Europa League action, with the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old - known to Premier League fans for a short stint at Everton - has 26 caps and six goals for his country.

He joins for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow, having been named Russian Premier League player of the year in 2020.

Tottenham have agreed a fee with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal.

The 22-year-old is undergoing a medical and Spurs hope to tie up deal which the PA news agency understands is worth 30million euros (£25.75m) deal before the deadline.

The London club are looking to ship out right-back Serge Aurier.

Brighton have signed Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella in a deal thought to reach £15million.

The 23-year-old has become Brighton's third summer signing, following Enock Mwepu and Kjell Scherpen through the doors at the Amex Stadium.

Cucurella, part of the Spain side that won silver at this summer's Olympics, came through Barcelona's academy before impressing with Getafe last term.

"We have been keen to bring Marc to the club, and we are really pleased to finally welcome him here and are excited to begin working with him," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"He has had a fantastic education in the youth teams at Barcelona, and he has gone on to make a real impression in La Liga and the within the national set-up.

"He is a versatile player and will add competition to the current squad."

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele will not be leaving the club.

The Frenchman had asked to leave earlier this summer, but the PA news agency understands Spurs will keep him unless a sizeable bid comes in before the deadline.

Ndombele is yet to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season having told Spurs he wanted to move.

Burnley have signed Wales full-back Connor Roberts on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins from Sky Bet Championship club Swansea and becomes the Clarets' fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "It's great to add another player with strong international experience to our squad and provide an opportunity for Connor to play Premier League football again having provided outstanding service to Swansea and impressed on the international stage with Wales."

