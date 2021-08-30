Nélson Semedo called up to Portugal squad for Ireland qualifier

Wolves will have three representatives in Portugal’s squad to face Ireland in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier after wing-back Nélson Semedo was drafted in.
Fernando Santos called up the defender to replace fellow English Premier League player Ricardo Pereira, who pulled his hamstring while setting up the opening goal for Jamie Vardy in Leicester City’s 2-1 win over Norwich on Saturday.
Santos will assemble his 25-man squad at the federation’s City of Football training base in Lisbon today ahead of their first training session this evening.
The glare of the world’s sporting media will be even more than usual fixed on Cristiano Ronaldo, given it's his first public appearances since last Friday’s transfer to Manchester United from Juventus was announced.
Portugal top Ireland’s Group A, level on seven points with Serbia but ahead on goal difference. After hosting Ireland in Faro on Wednesday (7.45pm), they play a friendly against Qatar on Saturday in Debrecen, Hungary before travelling to Baku for their fifth qualifier of the campaign against Azerbaijan.
A squad update from the Ireland camp is due today.
Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma).
João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Domingos Duarte (Granada), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting Lisbon), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Danilo (Paris Saint-Germain).
João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Porto), João Moutinho (Wolves), Octávio (Porto), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), André Silva (Leipzig).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting Lisbon) Rafa (Benfica).