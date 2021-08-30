Police to investigate online abuse of McClean

Wigan chief executive Mal Brannigan said: "The threatening, distasteful and vile messages a number of players were subject to is completely unacceptable.
James McClean 

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 13:03
Robin Marshall

WIGAN have called in the police after Republic of Ireland international winger James McClean was abused on social media.

The abuse came following Wigan's 1-0 win against Portsmouth last weekend and has been roundly condemned by both clubs.

"All messaging has been reported to the relevant authorities with the intention that the instigators will be held accountable for their actions.

“The club has offered support to the players who have been subject to these messages.

“As a club we back calls from the football authorities for real-life consequences for those found to be sending abuse of any form via social media. Online abuse must stop now."

In a statement of their own, Portsmouth said: “Portsmouth Football Club stand in solidarity with Wigan Athletic by strongly condemning the abuse directed at two Latics players on a social media post following Saturday’s match at the DW Stadium.

"There is no place for such vile and hateful messages and anybody who engages in such activity is not welcome in football – and certainly not at Portsmouth Football Club.

"The club will not tolerate any form of discriminatory language, either in person or via social media."

