As opposed to the €2,500 basic fee received by Stephen Kenny’s players for representing their country each game, Vera Pauw’s squad are paid only €500 per match
FAI to grant equal pay for Ireland men’s and women’s international players

The FAI offices at Abbotstown. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 23:30
John Fallon

Equal pay for the FAI men’s and women’s senior international players is due to be announced by the FAI this week, possibly as early as Monday.

The Association has faced calls from the Government and pressure from sponsors to replicate other associations such as Brazil, Norway, England, and New Zealand by paying their players the identical fee for international appearances.

Ireland players Matt Doherty and James McClean also supported the move to address the disparity while manager Stephen Kenny said last week that he “doesn’t have a problem with that”. 

As opposed to the €2,500 basic fee received by Stephen Kenny’s players for representing their country each game, Vera Pauw’s squad are paid only €500 per match.

The women’s team are due to open their World Cup qualifying campaign on September 17 away to Georgia.

