Johnny Nicholson on the Premier League: Will Ronaldo really make the difference for Man United?

Before Sunday’s game Wolves had had more shots on goal than anyone except Liverpool — 42 — but hadn’t scored. They still haven’t. They overran Manchester United time and again but could make little of the advantages they had carved. Shots are short of accuracy, final balls go astray, passes are overhit. But if it’s obvious where they need to strengthen, it is equally so for their opponents. United’s glaring need for a defensive midfielder is obvious. Jadon Sancho had an awful game and seemed adrift, partly the victim of the defensive midfield dysfunction and the disconnection it causes.
The Canaries have had three promotions and three relegations in the last eight seasons and the early signs suggest it is almost inevitable that they will make it four this season. Despite spending £54m on nine players, these look more like investments for profit from future sales than a massive boost to the quality of the first team. And that’s fine. No-one should be stressed unduly if they finish bottom, collect their £100m from the Premier League and £40m more in parachute payments and happily leave the league again, pockets bulging.
Rather be a yo-yo club than the tedious and largely pointless efforts at clinging on to Premier League status. It means the club is financially strong — no mean feat these days — and it means pretty much every other season is absolutely brilliant entertainment. It is not said enough that football is about fun, about community, about just being there, far far, more than it is about top-flight status.
To not take the Premier League too seriously, and to go up only to come back down immediately, is quietly very subversive. They should be applauded.
The power of three takes Spurs to the top of the table into the international break. Three games played, three goals scored, no goals conceded, nine points collected. That they stand atop the listings as Arsenal languish hopelessly at the bottom will make the fact all the sweeter for the Lillywhites and their fans.
Equally, it is a bitter pill for the other half of North London to have to swallow. Tottenham have set a standard for themselves that they may struggle to maintain; however, the memory of being top and their greatest rivals being bottom will provide a warm glow well into the cold winter months.
There were question marks over the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo, perhaps especially because of the protracted recruitment process, but he has gone about organising the club with a quiet efficiency. They are defensively more coherent and less flakey and whatever he’s put into Dele Alli’s tea seems to have revived a career that was drifting towards the exit door.
The tedious Harry Kane saga has had a positive effect in that it has taken the focus off both Nuno and off the rest of the team too while they all settle into the new regime. It couldn’t have gone better.