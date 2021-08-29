Mason Greenwood nets controversial winner as Man United extend unbeaten run

Wolves 0 Manchester United 1

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at Molineux in the form of a cardboard cutout but Mason Greenwood was Manchester United’s real deal with the only goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United goalkeeper David de Gea was the visitors’ real hero however as his remarkable double save paved the way for his side make it a record 28 Premier League away games unbeaten.

The countdown is on – 13 days until superstar Ronaldo’s homecoming at Old Trafford against Newcastle United – and the United fans clearly can’t wait, singing for their returning hero and parading the cardboard image from the Steve Bull Stand.

But for the third game in a row, Greenwood was on target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United had to defend for their lives in the early stages as Wolves looked for the early breakthrough, and the hosts created plenty of chances to have won it, let alone earn a point.

Wolves’ ploy was to find Adama Traoré at every opportunity, and the lightning-quick Spaniard quickly showed why.

He left Fred and Paul Pogba standing before galloping some 60 yards prior to finding Raul Jimenez, who sidefooted at de Gea.

Francisco Trincao was denied by a goalline clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka again on the angle after Ruben Neves slotted the on-loan Barcelona forward through in space.

Wolves threatened again when Joao Moutinho hooked the ball over from 12 yards after Jimenez retrieved a deep cross from Fernando Marçal.

Bruno Fernandes had the ball in the net for United in the 38th minute but was clearly offside from Pogba’s pass before he drove home past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

United went close just before half-time when Greenwood rifled just wide of the far post with a low, angled drive.

Wolves returned to the attack and Traoré teed up successive chances as Jimenez headed wide before Trincao, unmarked, swept a bouncing effort wide.

De Gea’s amazing double save came in the 69th minute, from Romain Saiss.

First he was perfectly placed to parry the Moroccan’s header from Joao Moutinho’s corner, then somehow recovered to paw away the follow-up shot from a yard out.

Greenwood’s winner – a low, angled drive which went in off Sa – came when debutant centre back Raphael Varane fed the striker after Neves came off worse in a 50-50 with Pogba, which left Wolves players and fans howling for a free kick.

WOLVES (3-4-3): Sá 7; Kilman 8, Coady 7 (Gibbs-White 87 mins, 6), Saïss 8; Semedo 7, Neves 8, Marçal 7; Trincão 7 (Podence 69 mins, 6), Jiménez 7, Traoré 8. (Silva 87 mins, 6).

Subs (not used): Hoever, Aït-Nouri, Boly, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Cundle.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): de Gea 8; Wan-Bissaka 8, Varane 7, Maguire 7, Shaw 7; Pogba 6, Fred 6; James 6 (Cavani 53 mins, 6), Fernandes 6, Sancho 6 (Martial 72 mins, 6); Greenwood 7 (Dalot 89 mins, 6).

Subs (not used): Lindelöf, Mata, Lingard, Heaton, Matic, van de Beek.

Referee: Mike Dean 6.