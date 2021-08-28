Antonio fires again for Hammers but Gallagher repays Vieira faith

A setback for David Moyes following this fine fine start to the season
Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher (left) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. 

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 17:16
Ian Winrow, London Stadium

Premier League: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2 

PATRICK Vieira spoke recently of how Crystal Palace worked to secure Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea this season, and the midfielder showed why the manager was so determined to get his man with the goals that earned Palace a point at West Ham.

Vieira's side had failed to score in his first three games at the helm but they twice came from behind to take a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

While Michail Antonio again showed his prowess at one end, providing a goal and assist for the high-flying Hammers, it was Gallagher who was the unlikely hero at the other end.

While the mood at the London Stadium remains upbeat, this was a setback for David Moyes and his side following their fine start to the season. Having already qualified for the Europa League following a sixth-placed finish last season, the Hammers had won their first two games of the current campaign.

Such is the momentum in east London, Moyes named the same starting line-up as he had in the previous victories over Newcastle and Brentford. Palace, meanwhile, looked in real danger of being stuck in reverse as another lacklustre display in the first-half here.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture : Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. 

Will Hughes has joined from Watford but was not signed in time to play here, while a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah come yet materialise before the transfer window closes.

If Nketiah does make the switch, there will be a lot of pressure on the shoulders of a forward with very little Premier League pedigree. On this occasion, however, it was midfielder Gallagher who provided the cutting edge.

The hosts were already well on top by the time Said Benrahma slid in Antonio, whose exchange of passes with Fornals left the Palace backline flummoxed – with the latter tapping in the opener.

Gallagher levelled with a close-range strike with the visitors much better after the break, only to fall behind as Antonio bullied Joachim Andersen out of the way before lashing home.

Just two minutes later however and Gallagher was celebrating for a second time, having turned and finished with enough quality to earn Vieira another point and finally give him a chance to celebrate a goal for his side.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Ognonna 6, Dawson 6, Cresswell 6; Rice 7, Soucek 6; Bowen 5, Fornals 7, Benrahma 6; Antonio 8. Substitutes: Lanzini (for Bowen, 79) 5.

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Guaita 5; Ward 6, Andersen 5, Guehi 6, Mitchell 6; Kouyate 6, Gallagher 8, McArthur 7; Zaha 6, Ayew 5, Benteke 6. Substitutes: Schlupp (for McArthur, 88) n/a.

