Mikel Arteta will look at the man in the mirror but can Arsenal change their ways?

The Gunners crashed to a humiliating 5-0 loss with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium
Mikel Arteta will look at the man in the mirror but can Arsenal change their ways?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, pictured during the 5-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad (Nick Potts/PA Images).

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 16:33
Andy Hampson

Mikel Arteta backed himself to turn Arsenal’s dismal form around and called on everyone at the club to “look in the mirror” after Saturday’s thrashing at Manchester City.

The Gunners crashed to a humiliating 5-0 loss with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium, a result which left them without a point – or even a goal – after their opening three Premier League games of the season.

It is their worst start to a season in 67 years and prompted a lot of soul-searching from a manager on whom pressure is now mounting.

Arteta said: “I’m really disappointed with the things that happened on the pitch and the summary after three games, losing all of them, doesn’t make it any easier.

“It is time to reflect and look in the mirror, each of us, and try to change the dynamic straight away because we need to pick up results.”

Asked if he felt he was the right man for the job, the Spaniard said: “Yes I do, if not I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“I have been most critical of myself and taken the blame every single time when we had defeats. Today I say exactly the same thing.

“I question myself and I have to try and have the right people around me and look at every decision that we make and I make and change it if we think we should have done something different.”

Arsenal’s misery began as they conceded twice to Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres in the opening 12 minutes. They then capitulated after Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card with Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Torres completing the rout.

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka walks past manager Mikel Arteta after being sent off for a two-footed tackle during the 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Arteta said: “We started the game really well, we were really competitive, but in their first action we didn’t stop the cross or deal with the runners.

“If you don’t do that here, it’s impossible to win a game. It was really basic things and we need to do better.”

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agreed with Arteta’s assessment of Arsenal’s situation.

The striker told BT Sport: “I just blame us as a team. Everyone has to look in the mirror and work as a team and stick together. This is the only way to go forward.”

Arteta could, as ever, count on the support of the City manager, his former boss Pep Guardiola.

“I love him, we love him,” said Guardiola. “The period we worked together, these two or three seasons was a key point to build what we now have.

“I know, completely, his talent. I am pretty sure the moment (will come when) everything will be back and he will do a job because he is an excellent manager.”

Manchester City’s Rodri celebrates scoring the fourth goal in the 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

Guardiola’s champions were ruthless in attack, hitting five goals for a second game in succession.

The week may have been dominated by City’s high-profile pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo ending without success, but Guardiola stressed he was perfectly happy with his squad.

He said: “That is why we did not need to buy a striker. We tried but it was not possible. It is a fantastic squad. I have to say thank you for the players they have given me.”

Torres, who arrived at the club as a winger, again impressed playing as a centre forward and Guardiola compared him favourably to one of the Premier League’s best in that position.

He said: “He played incredibly well. Now in this position, he make movements like the best strikers in behind, like Jamie Vardy.

“He is a good finisher, he is so young. Man City made an incredible job buying him.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Heat on Arteta after Man City rout rock bottom Arsenal
St Patrick's Athletic v Limerick FC - Airtricity League Premier Division 'A brilliant human being' - former Limerick, Galway United and Arsenal defender Sam Oji dies, aged 35
Ronaldo File Photo Negotiations with City and calls with Bruno Fernandes: How the Ronaldo deal was done
man cityquotesplace: uk
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford

What do Manchester United see in Cristiano Ronaldo? A celebrity content provider?

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up