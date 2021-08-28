'A brilliant human being' - former Limerick, Galway United and Arsenal defender Sam Oji dies, aged 35

Former Limerick, Galway United and Arsenal defender Sam Oji has died at the age of 35.

The Londoner had been suffering with an illness.

Having begun his career as a youth player with the Gunners, Oji joined Birmingham City and also had spells with Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers, Hereford United and Worcester City. He also played for Ljungskile in Sweden.

Oji played for three years in the League of Ireland between 2013 and 2016, first at Limerick, then Galway.

Former Galway player Conor Barry — currently on loan at Athlone — remembered Oji's time in Galway fondly, tweeting: "Very sad to hear the news this morning about Sam Oji. A gentleman but also a brilliant character. Very good to us young lads coming through at the time. Rest easy big man."

Oji had been working as assistant manager at English non-league side Highgate United. A club representative tweeted: "All it is with a very heavy heart that I am deeply saddened to inform you, that our beloved Captain, Leader and Legend Samuel Oji has sadly passed away. The thoughts of all at Highgate United FC are with Sam’s wife, children and family at this very sad time."

28 August 2015; Karl Sheppard, Cork City, in action against Sam Oji, Galway United. SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Cork City v Galway United, Turners Cross, Cork. Picture credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Many of Oji's former clubs have paid tribute, with notable warmth for a player who gained the affection of supporters wherever he went.

Limerick FC wrote: "Tragic news this morning as former Limerick F.C player Samuel Oji has passed away. Signed under Stuart Taylor, Sam was an outstanding player and more importantly, an outstanding person.

"Sincere condolences from all at the club go to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP."

Leyton Orient said: "We're deeply saddened to learn the news that former player Sam Oji has passed away. Our thought are with Sam's nearest and dearest in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sam."

And Worcester supporter Stephen Pepper captured well the regard in which he was held at that club:

"A great player for Worcester City. I remember the fans singing “Ain’t nobody like Sam OJI” to the tune of the old Chaka Khan hit from the seventies. There was no one like him and he was one of the very best players I have seen at Worcester. RIP Sam."

Football writer Andrew Cunneen, a Limerick man, added: "Very lucky to see him play football, but even luckier to know him on a personal level for a number of years. Infectious personality and just a brilliant human being. RIP, Sammy."