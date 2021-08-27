Darren Randolph not planning Ireland retirement: 'I’m fit and training, I just wasn’t selected'


2 September 2019; Darren Randolph during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 17:51
John Fallon

Darren Randolph has reiterated his commitment to Ireland – noting he is fit and training despite being dropped by Stephen Kenny.

The West Ham United man had been the first-choice since 2015 until injury opened the door for Mark Travers, Gavin Bazunu, and Caoimhín Kelleher to feature during the March and June windows.

That trio got the nod from Kenny for the upcoming trio of World Cup qualifiers, leaving the 50-times custodian out in the cold for the games against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia.

Randolph broke his silence today on social media to dismiss any prospect of the 34-year-old quitting the international fold.

“A lot of PPL (people) asking if I’ve retired from international football,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I haven’t. I’m fit and training, I just wasn’t selected. Long time before I choose to retire. #COYBIG.” 

Kenny explained the rationale behind his decision at Thursday’s squad announcement.

“Darren started pre-season and then he had Covid himself and missed the first few weeks. He is back training and, ideally, I think Darren wants first-team football,” he said.

“Darren just needs to get an extended period of training and play games again and I am sure he will come back into contention again. He has been an excellent goalkeeper for Ireland, 50 caps, and done really well.

“The other three goalkeepers have done really well, they have all been in good form so that was the decision that was made on that front.”

