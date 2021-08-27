Lee Carsley 'considered' Irish U21 management role

Lee Carsley revealed that he considered taking the Republic of Ireland U21 job before Stephen Kenny’s appointment in November 2018.

Three years ago, Kevin Kilbane and other former Irish teammates such as Gary Breen touted Carsley's credentials and said that the FAI should be "banging down his door" to get him involved with the underage set-up.

The former midfielder, who this morning was unveiled as the England U21 manager, admitted that he had given some thought to the role.

“It was something I considered,” Carsley said this morning. “I obviously played for Ireland so there’s a connection there. There always will be that, wanting to help.

"But I was very much focused on being at Man City at the time. I was happy doing what I was doing. It was mainly Kevin Kilbane pushing for me to do it. He’s a good friend of mine so it was mostly him.”

Carsley has included three players apiece from Arsenal and Manchester City, plus a pair from Liverpool and Tottenham, in his first squad but left out Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi because the winger felt he was better served remaining at his club to train. "Callum is a player that we really like," Carsley said. "I’ve had some really good conversations with him and his advisor and Callum felt that it wasn’t the right time for him at the minute to come with England. He’s stayed back at Chelsea to work on his development there. I respected that decision and that was it really."